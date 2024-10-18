The DIY Coffee Mug Storage Solution That Puts An End To Cabinet Clutter Chaos

If you are looking to sneak some extra storage into your home, particularly in the area of cupboard space, one of the first places to focus your discerning eye on is your mug collection. From childhood favorites, to souvenirs, to seasonal designs, most of us seem to have at least a 3:1 ratio of mugs to persons in the household. Part of the reason mugs are so easy to collect is that they are both sentimental and functional — which makes them even harder to pare down. Thankfully, if you aren't ready to say goodbye to any of your drinkware, there is a solution that is budget-friendly, adds some decorative flair, and only takes up room on your wall: A DIY wooden pallet mug hanger.

TikTok account @sarahhollinger came up with this innovative and eco-conscious hack. The great news is that you can usually find a wooden pallet for free — ask around at your local hardware store, or check on the Facebook Marketplace or "Buy Nothing" groups. So, not only are pallets cost effective, but they are also a common choice for DIY home decor (some people have even made a couch out of pallets) because the unfinished wood makes them easy to stain or paint. Furthermore, a project like this keeps some of the structural integrity of the pallet, so you're not starting completely from scratch.

Once you've acquired a pallet for yourself, the fun can begin.