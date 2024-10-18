The DIY Coffee Mug Storage Solution That Puts An End To Cabinet Clutter Chaos
If you are looking to sneak some extra storage into your home, particularly in the area of cupboard space, one of the first places to focus your discerning eye on is your mug collection. From childhood favorites, to souvenirs, to seasonal designs, most of us seem to have at least a 3:1 ratio of mugs to persons in the household. Part of the reason mugs are so easy to collect is that they are both sentimental and functional — which makes them even harder to pare down. Thankfully, if you aren't ready to say goodbye to any of your drinkware, there is a solution that is budget-friendly, adds some decorative flair, and only takes up room on your wall: A DIY wooden pallet mug hanger.
TikTok account @sarahhollinger came up with this innovative and eco-conscious hack. The great news is that you can usually find a wooden pallet for free — ask around at your local hardware store, or check on the Facebook Marketplace or "Buy Nothing" groups. So, not only are pallets cost effective, but they are also a common choice for DIY home decor (some people have even made a couch out of pallets) because the unfinished wood makes them easy to stain or paint. Furthermore, a project like this keeps some of the structural integrity of the pallet, so you're not starting completely from scratch.
Once you've acquired a pallet for yourself, the fun can begin.
How do I make the DIY pallet mug holder?
@sarahhollinger
DIY Coffee Mug Holder!!!!!! #fyp #crafty #diy #foryoupage♬ -
Now that you're ready to begin the project, you will have to gather your supplies. Besides the obvious need for a pallet, you may also need a circular saw. Some pallets are on the smaller side, but if 3-4 feet is too big for you, measure to the size of your liking, and cut as needed. Once you have it to your desired size, you will want to sand it down. Use a high grit sandpaper and work the surface down to something more fine, since pallets are usually pretty rough and splintery.
Once you have it sanded down, you can paint or stain it as you'd like. You can also add a stencil or design to enhance the decoration. Finally, you will want to add your hooks. Make sure that you leave enough room between each one for your mugs to hang without touching, and for the sake of better aesthetics, measure carefully to make sure they are equidistant. When you go to hang your shelf, make sure that the hardware and wall is capable of holding the weight of the pallet and mugs: All assembled, this thing will be very heavy. Once that's done, hang it up and enjoy your finished project — and your newly recovered shelf space! And if you're newly inspired to create more pallet-inspired DIYs, you could start with anything from a pallet table to a pallet bed.