The 16 Best Affordable IKEA Items To Help You Organize Your Cluttered Kitchen

Does your kitchen feel hopelessly cluttered? We've all been there. The counter becomes a landing zone for small appliances you use (and some you don't). A drawer that started with a trusty pair of kitchen scissors and a few twist-ties starts swallowing takeout menus, stray batteries, half-burnt birthday candles, and anything else you hurriedly shoved into it. Before long, even reheating a simple meal means shuffling things around, wrestling drawers that don't smoothly open or close, and wondering how a room designed for functionality could get so out of control. Many of us aren't actually messy. We're just asking our kitchens to do too much at once without putting the right systems in place to support them. That's where some of IKEA's most affordable and practical items can help.

From lightweight flatware caddies to sleek spice shelves, IKEA carries a range of products that can help contain the chaos without requiring you to completely remodel your kitchen. It may sound cliche, but when everything has a designated place, the kitchen becomes easier to use, less stressful, and more enjoyable to spend time in, whether you're cooking dinner, packing lunches, or hosting friends. The popular Swedish brand is known for designing solution-oriented products that are streamlined, adaptable, and most importantly, affordable. With an almost overwhelming kitchen accessory range to choose from, we narrowed down our list of the best affordable IKEA items for organizing your cluttered kitchen to best sellers and products backed by plenty of positive customer reviews.