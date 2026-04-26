The Paper Towel Trick That Can Keep Your Trash Can Smelling Fresh

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A trash can do a good job of keeping its aroma to itself when its lid is down, but once you lift that lid to add more trash, you may be surprised by an amalgamation of unpleasant odors. While foul smells are one of the gross downsides of pull-out kitchen trash cans in particular, any household garbage receptacle will quickly acquire off-putting odors with the right combo of trashed items. And even if you've recently cleaned your trash cans, they may smell putrid in a short time if one of the trash bags within them leaks. If you don't have time to deep-clean those cans every week, one hassle-free way to keep odors at bay is with a paper towel dotted with a fragrant essential oil. These oils are highly concentrated, pure extracts from plants such as lavender, eucalyptus, or cedar, with pungent yet pleasant aromas being among their many benefits.

Essential oils with fragrances such as peppermint or lemon add a delightful scent to the trash can. Since the scent is outside the trash bags, it will keep the can smelling fresh, provided the bags are sealed well and leak-free. Oils like Handcraft Blends Peppermint Essential Oil are fairly inexpensive but last a surprising amount of time, since you only need a little with each use. Much as peppermint oil helps repel squirrels, it may keep pests away from outdoor trash cans, too. There's no need to stick with just one fragrance, either. Mix rosemary, grapefruit, and peppermint oils for a fresh and clean scent, or blend lemongrass and lavender for a soothing fragrance — the possibilities are almost limitless.