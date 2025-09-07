Keep Every Room In Your Home Smelling Fresh With Just One Affordable Hack
What's your go-to way to make your home smell good? If you're like most people, your favorite methods likely involve lighting candles or displaying air fresheners around the home. When paired with regular cleaning, these options can create a warm and inviting atmosphere that simply feels good to be in. Unfortunately, many home fragrances on the market are teeming with harsh chemicals, which can cause respiratory issues and headaches in some. They can also smell too strong or "fake," which might not be your thing.
For a more natural way to freshen up the home, look no further than furniture pads. If you're unfamiliar with the product, they're felt stickers that are placed on the bottom of furniture legs. It's an easy way to keep furniture from moving on laminate flooring, as well as wood and tile. However, with a bit of creativity, you can also use felt pads as all-natural air fresheners in the home. You just need to add some essential oil to the pads, and place them throughout your home.
How to use furniture pads to make your home smell good
You'll need a package of felt furniture pads, which you can find in the home section of stores like Dollar Tree, which sells the Tool Bench Hardware Felt Furniture Pads, or Walmart, which stocks the Super Sliders Round Self Stick Felt Furniture Pads. Many versions contain a variety of sizes and shapes, but try to find one with large pads, if possible. This will ensure you have enough material to apply the essential oils. Next, add a few drops of essential oils to the felt, then stick the pads around the home. Try to focus on areas that are prone to bad smells, like the inside of trash cans in the kitchen and bathroom. They're also ideal for storage spaces, such as linen closets, drawers, and shoe storage setups. You can even stick one on the side of the toilet to help minimize unwanted odors.
Regardless of where you place the felt pads, pick a spot that's easily accessible, as you'll need to periodically reapply the essential oil. And while any essential oil can be used for this hack, you'll want to keep a few things in mind. If you have dogs or cats, avoid essential oils that are toxic to pets, as some varieties can cause breathing issues. You can also use essential oils that can help keep pests out of your home, if needed. Otherwise, the humble furniture pads can serve as a natural and affordable way to keep your home smelling fresh.