Keep Every Room In Your Home Smelling Fresh With Just One Affordable Hack

You'll need a package of felt furniture pads, which you can find in the home section of stores like Dollar Tree, which sells the Tool Bench Hardware Felt Furniture Pads, or Walmart, which stocks the Super Sliders Round Self Stick Felt Furniture Pads. Many versions contain a variety of sizes and shapes, but try to find one with large pads, if possible. This will ensure you have enough material to apply the essential oils. Next, add a few drops of essential oils to the felt, then stick the pads around the home. Try to focus on areas that are prone to bad smells, like the inside of trash cans in the kitchen and bathroom. They're also ideal for storage spaces, such as linen closets, drawers, and shoe storage setups. You can even stick one on the side of the toilet to help minimize unwanted odors.

Regardless of where you place the felt pads, pick a spot that's easily accessible, as you'll need to periodically reapply the essential oil. And while any essential oil can be used for this hack, you'll want to keep a few things in mind. If you have dogs or cats, avoid essential oils that are toxic to pets, as some varieties can cause breathing issues. You can also use essential oils that can help keep pests out of your home, if needed. Otherwise, the humble furniture pads can serve as a natural and affordable way to keep your home smelling fresh.