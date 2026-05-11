The Affordable Way To Give Dated Orange-Toned Furniture A Stunning Natural Wood Look

"Why is my furniture orange looking?" I've heard that complaint many times. Wood stained in lighter tones or wood with just a clear natural finish will often develop an orange tone over time. This happens as the clear film-coat begins to turn more and more amber as the finish ages, which, sadly, many folks find to be less than lovely. As a professional woodworker, I am often asked what can be done to make that orange tone go away and restore a more natural look to the wood, and the solution I typically offer is a wash coat.

What's a wash coat? It is an affordable and easy way to apply a pigment layer (usually in the form of a diluted paint) over the surface of an existing finish, a great alternative for anyone concerned about the cost, skill, or effort involved in refinishing wood furniture. That thin layer of pigment significantly modifies the wood's color but leaves the figure beautifully visible. By selecting specific colors of paint to dilute and use, the results are completely in your hands.

Going darker (by using diluted black paint, for example) is sometimes called black washing, while going lighter allows you whitewash wood and other materials. Many folks prefer to lighten their furniture's orange hue. Personally, I usually use a taupe or beige color when going lighter rather than a stark white paint. I find it creates a depth of color that effectively modifies the orange hue to a more organic wood tone and looks wonderful. The cost is only a quart can of paint (around $15 to $30), so it's much more affordable than a home-based refinishing effort or sending your furniture off to a professional, which could end up running a few hundred dollars.