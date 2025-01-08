Is Refinishing Wooden Furniture A Good Idea? What You Need To Know

How do you decide if refinishing a piece of furniture is worth the effort? As a professional woodworker, I get asked these questions regularly and my answer is — it depends. Putting aside the possibility that it might be a classic Hepplewhite piece worth eleventy-million dollars (chances are, it is not), my first question to would-be refinishers is this: what do you mean by refinishing? I'll assume that we are talking about removing an existing finish completely from an existing furniture piece, doing minor repair if necessary, and applying a new traditional-looking finish (as opposed to painting or upcycling old furniture).

The first thing to consider is whether the piece of furniture is structurally sound. Does it seem likely to fall apart? Is a table missing large sections of veneer? Are pieces or degraded or even missing? These sorts of problems are beyond the average DIYer and need a competent woodworker to fix.

And what's the value of the piece? An additional question I field is whether by refinishing a significant piece of furniture, it becomes worth trying to sell for a nice profit. The answer here is maybe, but probably not. Selling a used or "vintage" furniture piece is not easy to do, and often the furniture will not command a high price. If that is your motivation, I would advise against the idea. With that said, some folks really enjoy the process and have developed a nice side hustle or a useful hobby. So, here's how to determine if refinishing furniture is for you.