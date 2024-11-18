The Woodworkers' Magic Secret To Achieve The Wood Finish Of Your Dreams

When people find out that I am considered an expert woodworker, many of them ask what is the easiest, no-fail wood finish that I can recommend. I get it: well-finished wood is beautiful and poorly finished wood can be distressing to see. I recommend hard wax oil finishes, which have become more available in recent years. They can be applied by even the most novice DIYer with wonderful results.

There are many versions of hard wax oils on the market but they are all made by blending various plant-based oils with a variety of waxes. Some, like this Interbuild option, have zero VOCs (volatile organic compounds), which are the stinky and somewhat dangerous vapors you find in some finishes. Some are low VOC finishes. Many claim to be one-coat finishes, but take that with a grain of salt — many of those that I've used have benefited from a second coat. They dry to a low sheen, but can be buffed out to a lovely satin shine.

Some hard wax oils come in a two-part formulation with a drying agent that speeds up the cure. With the drying agent, it takes about a week to fully cure, although you can touch it in 24 hours. Without drying agents, it is about three weeks to achieve a full cure, making it similar to linseed oil. They protect wood surfaces well and are super easy to touch up if a finish gets harmed over time.