This Clever Kitchen Addition Keeps Pot Lids Perfectly Organized

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Want to optimize the storage potential of your kitchen's cabinets and drawers? Start by reducing the amount of space your pot lids take up. The obtusely shaped objects use up quite a bit more room than you might realize, thanks to unwieldy handles and the fact that they're completely inflexible and rarely stack neatly. So, if you need a simple, budget-friendly way to keep them out of the way yet still easy to access, try adding drawer dividers to your kitchen's cabinetry so you can slot the lids between. This solution allows your pot lids to rest on their edges, so that they take up vertical space, rather than horizontal space.

You can find freestanding, adjustable divider sets at various home goods retailers, both online and in person. A product like VTopmart 6-Inch Tall Drawer Dividers might suit you especially well for keeping your larger pot lids in order along one edge of your drawer, thanks to their height. You could then purchase and place a couple of slightly shorter drawer dividers parallel to these taller ones for your smaller lids, so that your collection of pot covers could run in order from largest to smallest. From there, it'll be easy to maximize storage space in your kitchen simply by stacking the corresponding pots and pans. You'll have more space to do this because your lids will all be off to the side.