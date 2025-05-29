Maximize Storage Space In Your Cluttered Kitchen With A Budget-Friendly IKEA Item

If you have a small kitchen and a small budget, saving space is just as important as saving money. While there are many small kitchen design and layout tips, sometimes you just need a tiny tweak instead of a full renovation. Many products on the market claim to be useful space savers, but not all are as functional as they should be. One of the best places to get affordable, functional storage items is IKEA. Not only are the options almost endless, but they also have some incredibly low prices that allow you to make an improvement to your kitchen organization for less than $10. One such item is the SKOLÄST trash can which is listed for just $5.99.

This mini-trash can may not hold a ton, but sometimes it's the smallest ideas that will maximize your tiny spaces. The intended use — as indicated by the website — is as a catch-all for cooking scraps. Since it hangs over the top of a cabinet door it is easier to reach than your full garbage can, and won't take up walking space. The top also opens away from the counter which allows for a clear path from counter top to trash bin, minimizing risk of dropping things on the floor, and preventing you from having to hold it open every time you want to throw something in. Plus it is easy to rinse after use, or you can line it with a small trash bag for even easier clean up.