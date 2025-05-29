Maximize Storage Space In Your Cluttered Kitchen With A Budget-Friendly IKEA Item
If you have a small kitchen and a small budget, saving space is just as important as saving money. While there are many small kitchen design and layout tips, sometimes you just need a tiny tweak instead of a full renovation. Many products on the market claim to be useful space savers, but not all are as functional as they should be. One of the best places to get affordable, functional storage items is IKEA. Not only are the options almost endless, but they also have some incredibly low prices that allow you to make an improvement to your kitchen organization for less than $10. One such item is the SKOLÄST trash can which is listed for just $5.99.
This mini-trash can may not hold a ton, but sometimes it's the smallest ideas that will maximize your tiny spaces. The intended use — as indicated by the website — is as a catch-all for cooking scraps. Since it hangs over the top of a cabinet door it is easier to reach than your full garbage can, and won't take up walking space. The top also opens away from the counter which allows for a clear path from counter top to trash bin, minimizing risk of dropping things on the floor, and preventing you from having to hold it open every time you want to throw something in. Plus it is easy to rinse after use, or you can line it with a small trash bag for even easier clean up.
Other ways to use the SKOLÄST to keep your kitchen clean and organized
This little bin may have been designed to hold trash, but this is one storage item that can easily pull double duty in your home. Since this sits on the lip of the cabinet, it can either face inside or outside so long as there is enough clearance room at the top and interior of your cabinet. This means you can keep it inside and use it as storage for everything from dishwasher pods to compost, coffee grounds, and more.
One customer wrote, "These are so handy for those little trash items like teabag wrappers and pull-off strips that often miss the large trash can and end up in the back of the cabinet. I had a small trash can on the counter; this is so much better. I don't put it in front of the sink but off to the side so I don't bump against it when washing. I've had no issues with the lid coming off. I am going to put a glue-on plastic hook on the lid to grasp to make it even easier to open the lid. I wish I'd bought another for the bathroom." So not only are these great receptacles for small kitchens, they can help keep other tight areas organized too. Another customer found that the SKOLÄST worked well clipped inside a larger trash to hold food scraps or compost and prevent letting odors out in the open.
Things to consider before purchasing — and what to use instead
Even though the price is o low, that doesn't necessarily mean the SKOLÄST trash can will be the perfect fit for you. Though it is designed to fit cabinets universally, there is always the chance that the dimensions of yours don't quite work. Some customers also complained about the lid — one they wished would flip up instead of out — and others that it did not stay attached as firmly as they had hoped. While it is relatively easy to clean by hand, the garbage can is not dishwasher-safe, so you'll have to do some scrubbing to keep it clean and fresh.
The biggest limitation of this product is arguably its size. If you are using it to store or throw away small items, it could be just the right fit. But if you are looking to use it in place of a garbage can to maximizing floor space, it probably won't be big enough. That said, IKEA does offer some hack-friendly alternatives that could fit the bill. Similar to the SKOLÄST design is the HÅLLBAR bin with lid which is available in multiple sizes and offers pull-out accessories so you can store it out of sight in a bottom cupboard, pulling it out when you need access.