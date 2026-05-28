'You Just Robbed The Place' — Thrifters Can't Believe This Affordable Furniture Find
You never know what luck you'll have when you're out shopping second hand! While there are some home items you should never thrift, there are still some real gems out there. TikTok user @charlotteevansrussell posted a video of one such find. She discovered a solid wood side table with turned legs that fold in on themselves and a detachable top for just $10. As she was already out searching for a side table, it felt like fate that she just so happened to come across this one — and for an incredibly low price, too. Other thrifters agree, with one commenting that "you just robbed the place!", celebrating that she found such a good deal.
The table is also a great find because it works in the user's space with minimal styling. Later in the video, she shows it nestled nicely next to a cozy upholstered chair in her living room. She uses it to store the magazine she had been reading. The table doesn't appear to have been painted or stained. It works as is — just maybe with minimal cleaning. This makes it even more of a steal, as it didn't seem to require any of the financial or time investments that other second hand furniture flips do. For example, thrifters often need to learn how to give dated orange-toned furniture a stunning natural wood look; however this inexpensive piece is even more valuable because it came ready to go.
How to score affordable furniture finds when thrifting
The first tip to scoring affordable side tables and other furniture finds while thrifting is simply time spent in the game. In the caption of the video, Russell herself mentions that she only stopped in the thrift store that fateful day because she was following a hunch. You don't have to spend continuous hours searching high and low in stores; going often, but for shorter periods of time, allows you to stay on top of inventory without getting fatigued. Stores get new pieces all the time, so even if you came by two days ago, there could always be something new to discover.
@charlotteevansrussell
I had a hunch to stop by the thrift store... I was on the hunt for a side table, and this one practically called my name. $10, solid wood, and perfectly at home beside my favorite chair — with those beautiful turned legs that give it so much old-world charm. 🍂 Would have snagged or left behind? #thrifted #thriftfinds
The next skill you'll need to absolutely rob the place is being able to tell what holds real value, even from just a glance. Solid wood side tables are a valuable type of furniture you shouldn't overlook and once you know what to look for, it's way easier to spot steals like this. For example, the intricate detailing of this table, like the knobs and turned legs, are signs of craftsmanship. Once you're up close, feel for the weight of the item. Solid wood will feel, well, solid. It's heavier. Veneer furniture also tends to have more structure to the patterns and they might repeat. Real wood will have more of an irregular grain that won't be present on the edges.