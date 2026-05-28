'You Just Robbed The Place' — Thrifters Can't Believe This Affordable Furniture Find

You never know what luck you'll have when you're out shopping second hand! While there are some home items you should never thrift, there are still some real gems out there. TikTok user @charlotteevansrussell posted a video of one such find. She discovered a solid wood side table with turned legs that fold in on themselves and a detachable top for just $10. As she was already out searching for a side table, it felt like fate that she just so happened to come across this one — and for an incredibly low price, too. Other thrifters agree, with one commenting that "you just robbed the place!", celebrating that she found such a good deal.

The table is also a great find because it works in the user's space with minimal styling. Later in the video, she shows it nestled nicely next to a cozy upholstered chair in her living room. She uses it to store the magazine she had been reading. The table doesn't appear to have been painted or stained. It works as is — just maybe with minimal cleaning. This makes it even more of a steal, as it didn't seem to require any of the financial or time investments that other second hand furniture flips do. For example, thrifters often need to learn how to give dated orange-toned furniture a stunning natural wood look; however this inexpensive piece is even more valuable because it came ready to go.