The Vintage '80s IKEA Wire Chair Would Be The Ultimate Thrift Store Find

Some may consider JÄRPEN chairs to be one of IKEA's most iconic designs. However, they're no longer sold in stores, so finding one at a thrift shop would be like digging up a gem. If you enjoy the look and feel of the chair, it would allow you to have comfortable seating, while also being a conversation piece. There's the value aspect, as well. If you scroll online, you can find JÄRPEN chairs being sold for several hundred dollars! That means, you could make extra cash by selling it, or just appreciate the fact that you got a steal. Unfortunately, the thrift store gods can't always be on our sides. If you can't find the JÄRPEN chair, the SKÅLBODA chair is a nice alternative as IKEA released it as a revival of the JÄRPEN.

Only this time, it comes in several colors and is priced moderately at $99.99. While the SKÅLBODA doesn't have the history or value of a JÄRPEN, it's the same beloved design from Niels Gammelgaard. The chair is also made of wire, features a bowl seat, and is intended for the indoors.

The JÄRPEN and the SKÅLBODA are very alike, yet there are a couple of subtle differences that might help you determine if you've found a classic. As the YouTuber from Scandinavian Vintage Hunter pointed out, the SKÅLBODA has foot protectors, while a JÄRPEN does not. Also, a newer version of the chair has a bolt underneath its crossed legs. The same bolt is on the opposite side of a JÄRPEN. While hunting for one at the thrift shop, keep your eyes open for this popular '80s decor gem, too!