This '80s Decor Gem Was Once In Countless Homes — Now It's A Lucky Thrift Store Find

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From "Miami Vice" neons to glass block walls, there are certain interior design features that should stay in the '80s. However, fiber optic lamps are a decor gem once found in countless homes, and now becoming a lucky thrift store find as '80s-themed rooms become this year's answer to the maximalist trend. Maybe you happily unwrapped a fountain-shaped fiber optic lamp right after getting a pair of jelly shoes or cassette player for your birthday. Or perhaps your grandma had a fancy floral version sitting inside its pristine clear-and-black plastic box on her mantel. If you can still put your hands on one of them, you might be surprised to learn just how valuable vintage fiber optic lamps are today, with many selling for hundreds of dollars.

But what are fiber optic lamps and how do they work? Long before we had color-changing artificial Christmas trees or high-powered cables running into our homes, three researchers from Corning Glass invented the fiber optics technology that would later also be used to power the kitschy lamps. And yes, that's the same company responsible for manufacturing some of the most valuable vintage items you should never overlook.

Although early versions of fiber optics were made of glass, by the time they made it to the accent lamp shelves they were made of thin flexible plastic fibers. Each one captures illumination from a lamp base, shining it through each plastic strand at the other end. As anyone who remembers being mesmerized by the various colors or gently moving around the individual fibers of these vintage lamps already knows, light emitting from the base concentrates at the tip of each unique strand to create the fiber optic lamp's signature look.