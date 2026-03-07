You Had One In The '80s — Now It's The Thrift Store Find Everyone Wants In Their Home

Millennial beige and modern minimalism is out, but a different aesthetic is in. Maximalism leans into bold colors, patterns, textures, and, well, just about everything else for a playful feel. And since maximalism is trending, so too are some of the most popular interior design trends from the 1980s (including items our grandparents had that are now totally retro). The next time you're browsing your local thrift store or scouring eBay for new additions, you're going to want to keep an eye out for an '80s staple that's back and oh-so-trendy: bold, statement-making light fixtures. From large, pastel-hued lamp bases paired with fluted fabric shades to more unique designs featuring floral bulb fixtures and unexpected color pairings, lights that catch your attention are just as popular right now as they were in the 1980s.

Light fixtures of the 1980s reflected the maximalist aesthetic of the decade. Everything went during the era — prints, patterns, and oversized florals were staples that were often used together in a single space. So, a whimsical, pink-hued hibiscus lamp would look perfectly at home in a room with bold pops of color and even clashing patterns. Pastel and neon colors were common in both lamps and light fixtures, and so too were shiny metals. So, the next time you're at your favorite thrift shop, keep your eyes peeled. Lamps you may recognize from four decades ago are a hot commodity now, and an on-trend buy you might want to snap up.