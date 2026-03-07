You Had One In The '80s — Now It's The Thrift Store Find Everyone Wants In Their Home
Millennial beige and modern minimalism is out, but a different aesthetic is in. Maximalism leans into bold colors, patterns, textures, and, well, just about everything else for a playful feel. And since maximalism is trending, so too are some of the most popular interior design trends from the 1980s (including items our grandparents had that are now totally retro). The next time you're browsing your local thrift store or scouring eBay for new additions, you're going to want to keep an eye out for an '80s staple that's back and oh-so-trendy: bold, statement-making light fixtures. From large, pastel-hued lamp bases paired with fluted fabric shades to more unique designs featuring floral bulb fixtures and unexpected color pairings, lights that catch your attention are just as popular right now as they were in the 1980s.
Light fixtures of the 1980s reflected the maximalist aesthetic of the decade. Everything went during the era — prints, patterns, and oversized florals were staples that were often used together in a single space. So, a whimsical, pink-hued hibiscus lamp would look perfectly at home in a room with bold pops of color and even clashing patterns. Pastel and neon colors were common in both lamps and light fixtures, and so too were shiny metals. So, the next time you're at your favorite thrift shop, keep your eyes peeled. Lamps you may recognize from four decades ago are a hot commodity now, and an on-trend buy you might want to snap up.
Fluted shades, unique shapes, and bold bases are back on trend for lamps
While lamps from the '80s are in demand at thrift stores as a whole, there are certain styles that may be easier to find. One type of 1980s lamp you're likely to come across is one that might've sat in your parents' living room or bedroom. Namely, ceramic art deco lamps featuring swooping curves that feel glamorous and elegant which are topped off with a fabric shade. These were considered luxe accents, and were popular enough in the '80s that they're now easy to find at thrift shops in-person and online. Floral-inspired lamps with unique designs, like calla lily floor lamps and ceramic lamps with floral patterns and accents, are another eye-catching style that you'll encounter (and want to bring home).
As you're thrifting bold, maximalist-inspired lamps straight out of the 1980s, you'll want to keep in mind you may need to give them a slightly modern upgrade. Fabric and plastic lampshades will likely need to be swapped out, especially if they are yellowed, stained, cracked, or warped. You don't necessarily have to change the style of shade, though. Once-outdated design trends from the '80s like fluted or pleated empire shades are back and on-trend, so modern options are available. And don't overlook safety in favor of '80s flair, either. It's always a good idea to check the electrical components on a lamp (like the cord, plug, and lightbulb), as these elements can pose a potential fire risk if they aren't working properly.