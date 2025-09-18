5 Once-Outdated Design Trends That Are Making A Surprisingly Stylish Comeback

Trends are cyclical, so in general, what goes around will eventually come around again — even if it appears in a variation of the original. Interestingly, it doesn't take long for something to shift from outdated to being called vintage ('90s babies have experienced this recently with the newly "novel" concept of low-rise jeans). Since trends are both temporary and mercurial, it is best to stick with decor that makes you feel good like mood-boosting decorating ideas — or dopamine decorating, if you will.

That said, there are many ways in which to take inspiration from the styles, trends, decor, and fashion that preceded the current day without making your space feel like a time capsule. As these trends cycle back around, many are getting a fresh new vibe — whether that means they are being used in a new way, paired with modern elements, or incorporated into modern pieces, creating a new item by way of blending. Though you may not want to dedicate the entirety of your home to a vintage look, adding some nostalgic pieces can bring a warmth and homeyness to the space, and it is a great opportunity to take advantage of some well-made vintage furniture that you may be able to find cheap and second hand — or for those after a quick find, you can check out some of the best places to buy vintage furniture online. Be aware, however, that not everything labeled vintage will automatically imply taste — some vintage trends will date your space regardless.