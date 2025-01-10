How To Apply The Unexpected Red Theory To Your Home

When you think of colors that go with everything, your mind probably jumps to neutrals like black, gray, white, or if you're feeling adventurous, beige. But while all of these colors tend to play well with others, they aren't the key to making your room feel bright and lively. Which color will? Red. As unexpected as that answer may have been, that's kind of the whole point. Adding a pop of red to a room — even if it doesn't go with the rest of your color scheme — can be a great way to make it come alive.

While it may seem counterintuitive that adding a contrasting pop of red can make a space feel more cohesive, there is some science behind it. In color theory, red is associated with strength, passion, and joy. Since it can also bring about feelings of anger and aggression, using it in small quantities can add some liveliness to a room without feeling overwhelming. A powerful color, it also brings an intentional disruption to a room, giving it a focal point and preventing uniformity in an otherwise monotone space.

If you're worried that it will stick out and won't work in your space, you're kind of right ... but that's also what makes it pop. Even if it doesn't seem to fit in your palette, since red is a primary color it's either present in or complementary to all other colors (besides the other primaries, that is). So, your brain processes it as relating to the other colors even if it doesn't seem like a match, which means that there are a surprising amount of colors that go with red.