Our Grandparents All Had Them — And Now They're Back As A Retro Decor Trend

Trends come and go, with some potentially even getting labeled as "tacky" after they fall out of favor. And some of those same trends come around again, perhaps generations after their initial popularity. Kitschy decor is one of the latest concepts to come around again. It's no longer reserved only for those with quirky sensibilities.

The beauty is in the eye of the beholder, really, so just about anything goes with kitschy decorating schemes. Perhaps your version of kitschy vintage fun is a fondness for grandma chic decor featuring tissue box covers or figural salt and pepper shakers. Merry Mushroom kitchen jars from the 1970s and 1980s are re-trendy and highly sought after by some people. With countless Merry Mushroom items sold through Sears, it's not that difficult to find another piece at a thrift store or yard sale when building your own collection.

Your kitsch revival doesn't have to stay in the kitchen either; think groovy posters from the 1970s, TV lamps from the era when even owning a television was a novel idea, or even Avon collectibles to display in the bathroom. There really are no rules.