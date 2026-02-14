Our Grandparents All Had Them — And Now They're Back As A Retro Decor Trend
Trends come and go, with some potentially even getting labeled as "tacky" after they fall out of favor. And some of those same trends come around again, perhaps generations after their initial popularity. Kitschy decor is one of the latest concepts to come around again. It's no longer reserved only for those with quirky sensibilities.
The beauty is in the eye of the beholder, really, so just about anything goes with kitschy decorating schemes. Perhaps your version of kitschy vintage fun is a fondness for grandma chic decor featuring tissue box covers or figural salt and pepper shakers. Merry Mushroom kitchen jars from the 1970s and 1980s are re-trendy and highly sought after by some people. With countless Merry Mushroom items sold through Sears, it's not that difficult to find another piece at a thrift store or yard sale when building your own collection.
Your kitsch revival doesn't have to stay in the kitchen either; think groovy posters from the 1970s, TV lamps from the era when even owning a television was a novel idea, or even Avon collectibles to display in the bathroom. There really are no rules.
Fun kitschy finds for decorating your abode
The Merry Mushroom series offers some of the most iconic kitschy collectibles. Look for mushroom-themed cookie jars and other kitchen-counter storage jars to display and to use; really, they could help get rid of kitchen clutter while lending some retro vibes to the space. Mushrooms in general are one potential theme for kitschy collections. Decorate an entire are of a room with 1970s mushroom-themed pieces for a vintage mushroomcore vibe.
Vibrant colors are making a comeback as well; think colorful glassware from the 1970s, bold patterns and maximalist sensibilities. Take things even farther back with Holt Howard items such as pixieware from the 1950s and 1960s, featuring condiment containers with quirky faces. The retro decor trend is largely driven by nostalgia, so decorate with anything that reminds you of a grandparent's home, a holiday party at a favorite aunt's house, or even the decor found in a childhood friend's home when you were still in elementary school. It's all about the vibes that emanate from the space, and good memories drive good vibes.