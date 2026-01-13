These Vintage Jars Are The Estate Sale Find That Everyone Is Scooping Up Again

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

One of the best places to scour for unclaimed treasures is estate sales. They are common hideaways for valuable and retro pieces that are the coolest finds at vintage shops, such as the famous Merry Mushroom kitchen set. This set competes with the vintage goose jars that made an unexpected comeback in kitchens, as the demand for trendy items of the past has been a common theme of 2025. Unlike vintage kitchen items that hardly anyone uses today, goose jars and Merry Mushroom items have become increasingly popular as people embrace cozier and more eccentric design trends.

The massive department store Sears released the Merry Mushroom collection in the late 1970s. It started with a wide range of kitchenware, including cookware, mugs, storage jars, teapots, and more. In fact, this set was so overwhelmingly popular that Sears also released bedroom, wall art, and other room decor with the iconic mushroom motifs.