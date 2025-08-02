These Sweet Vintage Goose Jars Are Making An Unexpected Comeback In Kitchens

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's no secret that trends and fashions have a way of coming back around — and the 1980s are no different. Though glass block walls and ruffled toilet seat covers may never see a revival, plenty of other styles like pastels and chintz upholstery have recently been taking the internet by storm. These days, you may be surprised to walk into a modern kitchen and find a classic '80s cookie jar in the shape of a goose. However, with the recent popularity of the cottagecore aesthetic, which champions provincial imagery and pastel colors, these cute jars are in the process of making a huge comeback.

But what is it about these vintage containers that has social media content creators flipping their lids? One reason could be their relatively simple design. In contrast to some other ceramic decor from the 1980s — which is often characterized by bright colors and busy patterns — these sweet, Mother Goose-inspired jars typically feature a simple, light-colored bow as their only accessory. This means that they can fit into many of the major interior design styles without clashing. Another explanation for this revival could be the recent popularity of thrifting and repurposing items. Instead of buying new, many people are opting for pre-owned alternatives that add more personality to the countertop and benefit the environment. So, after a few decades of minimalist interior design, these sweet little jars offer the perfect way to shift into the more characterful designs that are now becoming popular.