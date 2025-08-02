These Sweet Vintage Goose Jars Are Making An Unexpected Comeback In Kitchens
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
It's no secret that trends and fashions have a way of coming back around — and the 1980s are no different. Though glass block walls and ruffled toilet seat covers may never see a revival, plenty of other styles like pastels and chintz upholstery have recently been taking the internet by storm. These days, you may be surprised to walk into a modern kitchen and find a classic '80s cookie jar in the shape of a goose. However, with the recent popularity of the cottagecore aesthetic, which champions provincial imagery and pastel colors, these cute jars are in the process of making a huge comeback.
But what is it about these vintage containers that has social media content creators flipping their lids? One reason could be their relatively simple design. In contrast to some other ceramic decor from the 1980s — which is often characterized by bright colors and busy patterns — these sweet, Mother Goose-inspired jars typically feature a simple, light-colored bow as their only accessory. This means that they can fit into many of the major interior design styles without clashing. Another explanation for this revival could be the recent popularity of thrifting and repurposing items. Instead of buying new, many people are opting for pre-owned alternatives that add more personality to the countertop and benefit the environment. So, after a few decades of minimalist interior design, these sweet little jars offer the perfect way to shift into the more characterful designs that are now becoming popular.
Where to find goose cookie jars and how to style them
@gracecorley16
I just thrifted the goose cookie jar and I am obsessed it really completes my cottage core kitchen 🧺🫐 #cottagecore #grandmacore #cozyhome #thriftlife #thrifting #antique #fypシ #cottagehome #vintagedecor♬ elio voice - ˃̥̥̥-˂̥̥̥
The fact that these cookie jars are vintage means you likely won't find them on the shelves of your local home design store. That doesn't make them impossible to track down, though. It is a good idea to start by checking out the decor section of your nearest thrift and antique stores, as this will save you both delivery times and money on shipping. However, you can also find these quaint containers on eBay, Etsy, or any other site that offers vintage items. Just make sure to check the product details to make sure the item is second-hand, not a newly made imitation.
Once you've got your hands on your very own Mother Goose, how should you go about fitting her into your home? Though these containers were originally designed as cookie jars, it is important to note that many of them don't actually come with an airtight seal. However, if you would still like to store your baked goods inside it, you can always purchase a rubber ring that can be fitted around the top (depending on the jar shape), such as this one available on Amazon. But this charming little fowl doesn't have to stay secluded in the kitchen, either. You can place it into a craft room to hold sewing supplies or use it as bathroom storage and decor by filling it with cotton balls or washcloths. Wherever you decide to place it, this appealing cookie jar will no doubt bring its own delightful country charm to any space.