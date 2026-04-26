Only '80s Kids Will Remember These Classic Household Items

Thinking back to the 1980s — if that's something you're able to do — you might find that it takes a while for a picture to develop in your mind. It's not that the decade was forgettable, but perhaps that there are only so many memory slots for disjointed excess. If the 1970s expressed over-the-top-ness as Bianca Jagger on a white horse in Studio 54, the '80s expressed it as just about everything else, from curtains to colors to computers.

Not everything was excessive, of course. Some iconic things found in 1980s homes were just new, transitional, or both. What possessed manufacturers to adorn microwave ovens with faux woodgrain? Everyone loved wood and everyone wanted a microwave, so shouldn't one usher in the other comfortably? Of course, sometimes style is just style, and doesn't have a motive or a cultural history. The Southwestern patterns (on everything from throw pillows to couches) and geometric shapes and starkly terrifying beauty of Patrick Nagel prints didn't necessarily have a point... except maybe "like this while you still can."