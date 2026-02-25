Why There's Simply No Need For Bulky Entertainment Centers Anymore

When you picture a classic entertainment center, what do you see? Odds are, it's some combination of a TV, a component stereo system, a DVD player, some media on the shelves or in those slots sized especially for wasting room when you are storing CDs. There's probably a cable box and maybe even a TiVo-style DVR, if you were once fancy like that. If trends hold, the modern entertainment center will contain none of those things. In fact, it will contain almost nothing at all, to be replaced by simple stands; the narrow, often industrial-looking racks used mostly by audiophiles for specialized gear; or nothing at all.

The reasons that media goodness is disappearing are many and varied, but they boil down to two factors: Screens have gotten a lot bigger, while Internet-based services have made everything else vanishingly small. Meanwhile, all the media we stuffed into these devices for decades — the VHS tapes, CDs, DVDs and Blu-Ray, audio cassettes, and laser discs if you want to get ridiculous about it — have almost entirely disappeared.

According to the U.S Energy Information Administration, as of 2020, about 97% of televisions were flat-screen (LED, LCD, and plasma). They have grown in size so dramatically since 2015 that they're most easily wall-mounted and unlikely to fit in any given entertainment center anyway. Any free-standing entertainment center that could accommodate a TV that's 60 inches or larger would also have a lot of other spaces, at least below the TV ... and there's not much left to take up that space these days.