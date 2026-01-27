You Owned It In The '90s — Now It's The Thrift Store Find Everyone Wants For Their Home

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Those who lived through it are probably the most puzzled by the 1990s resurgence. It just doesn't feel like a decade marked by a definitive style that could be easily recreated today. Interior design in the 1990s was, to some extent, pleasantly unremarkable, an eclectic mashup of earlier styles. So what's resurging? What people are missing and reminiscing about from the 1990s isn't couch styles or color schemes, but iconic '90s technology ... tech that seems to be having a cultural revival.

"... Cassettes and Walkmans are genuinely coming back," notes Nicolas Martin of Flea Market Insiders and Fleamapket (via Martha Stewart). "There are even fan communities dedicated to VHS tapes and vintage tube TVs — they treat them almost like art objects." If you walk into a thrift store with a mind to resurrect the 1990s in your living room, you'll find yourself drawn to the era's tech and media. They're memorable because they were low-key (at least until the late 1990s) but foundational to what would come after. Huge CRT TVs would later give way to flat screens, game consoles transitioned to fast-paced 64-bit gaming, film cameras were mostly replaced by phone cameras, and video cassette recorders would be made redundant by on-demand streaming.

As those technologies were phased out, much of what once filled homes in the '90s ended up in thrift stores — cast aside as outdated or no longer useful. Now, as nostalgia intensifies among millennials and Gen Zers, those same discarded objects are being rediscovered and revalued. The kids who grew up rewinding tapes and blowing into game cartridges are now adults decorating their homes. Only this time, they're styling their spaces with the things that made their childhoods memorable.