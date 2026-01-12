The 4 Best Thrift Store And Estate Sale Finds Of 2025

It can be argued that 2025 was the year of the thrift store and estate sale. Apart from being affordable, thrift stores and estate sales offer their own unique blend of items mixed together with sustainability of recycling previously used goods. These affordable but valuable collectable items bring character and vibrancy to living spaces. In short, 2025 was an amazing year for anyone playing the vintage haul game. But, the question must be asked, what were the best finds of the year? What were those things that people got the most excited about tracking down at thrift shops and estate sales?

Here at Hunker, we've been keeping an eye on trends that have proved popular among the thrifting community. While we cannot really be certain of what were truly the best finds of 2025 — because everyone has their own personal style and preferences — there was nevertheless some significant buzz around some in-demand finds this year. Today, we're going to go over the top 5 things that we think capture what people were shopping for in thrift stores and at estate sales in 2025. From timeless hardwood furniture to ceramic Christmas trees, these 5 categories offer a range of what people loved tracking down last year.