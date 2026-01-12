The 4 Best Thrift Store And Estate Sale Finds Of 2025
It can be argued that 2025 was the year of the thrift store and estate sale. Apart from being affordable, thrift stores and estate sales offer their own unique blend of items mixed together with sustainability of recycling previously used goods. These affordable but valuable collectable items bring character and vibrancy to living spaces. In short, 2025 was an amazing year for anyone playing the vintage haul game. But, the question must be asked, what were the best finds of the year? What were those things that people got the most excited about tracking down at thrift shops and estate sales?
Here at Hunker, we've been keeping an eye on trends that have proved popular among the thrifting community. While we cannot really be certain of what were truly the best finds of 2025 — because everyone has their own personal style and preferences — there was nevertheless some significant buzz around some in-demand finds this year. Today, we're going to go over the top 5 things that we think capture what people were shopping for in thrift stores and at estate sales in 2025. From timeless hardwood furniture to ceramic Christmas trees, these 5 categories offer a range of what people loved tracking down last year.
Tiffany-style stained glass lamps
Originally made by artist Louis Comfort Tiffany in the early 20th century, Tiffany lamps are among the most cherished of all Art Nouveau-style decor. Authentic Tiffany lamps can be valued at several thousand dollars, and even millions depending on the rarity. As such, being able to find a true Tiffany lamp or even worthy replica is considered by many thrifters to be the score of a lifetime.
Tiffany lamps, and those styled like them, are known for their beautiful use of stained or colored glass. The glass is used to create lamp shades with intricate patterns that are revealed once the light turns on. Some famous patterns in the past have included things like dragonflies, wisteria, and peacocks. Authentication for Tiffany lamps can be found by heavy lead rings embossed into the hollow brass base of the lamps. Replicas tend to use different types of metal for their bases, and will typically be far less intricately designed.
Thrifters loved finding these in 2025 because of a general shift towards beautiful nostalgic pieces that also serve as a statement of style. Plus, if you have ever been around a Tiffany-style lamp when it is lit, you'll understand the absolute coziness it can bring to any space. This is why they've been popular finds for years, and why they continue to be one of the best thrift store or estate sale items you can find.
Retro tech and media
This might make millennial readers groan, but 1990s/Y2K tech that has really been taking off with Gen Z. A Fox News story from August 2025 showed how Gen Z has been flocking to this era of technology for its simple designs and 'lo-fi' characteristics. This is seen as a form of digital detoxing, and is directly contributing to the surge in thrift store purchases of '90s and early 2000s tech.
So, what pieces are buyers particularly interested in? Well, there has been an upswing in vinyl, CD, and cassette tape purchases, along with their accompanying analog players. This fits with Gen Z's general preference for physical media as opposed to digital downloads. These outmoded technologies can cozify a place, and make it fun to display your unique tastes and interests in your home.
Another trend has been to purchase old cameras, like polaroids or film cameras, as a way of taking more intentional photographs and creating more tangible memories. Cameras are common thrift store items, and if made to work with the correct film they are purchases that can create lasting memories for years to come. Additionally, things like Game Cube, early PlayStations, and first generation GameBoy are being rediscovered by Gen Z. It's part of the more nostalgic aspect of this trend which led to the upswing in this era of vintage technology being purchased in 2025.
Solid wood furniture
The vintage furniture trend has been around for many years, and it remains strong as we leave 2025 and head into 2026. That said, over the years, there have been many rises and falls in what era of furniture has been in vogue at a particular time. However, one type of furniture that certainly has always remained popular, and was one of the best finds of 2025, was solid wood furniture.
This type of furniture is one that should never be overlooked when shopping at an estate sale. There is something to be said for how well things used to be made, and that is certainly the case with solid wooden furniture made before particle board and fake wood came along. Besides being strong, wood is also incredibly easy to sand and refinish, allowing thrifters to often find older, worn out pieces, buy them for a song, and make them look new with a good sand and some polish.
Items like coffee tables, side tables, dining room tables, wardrobes, chairs, dressers, mirrors, and even bed frames are all wood furniture items you can easily find at estate sales and antique stores. People have also been into using vintage wooden ladders as decor items to throw blankets on, or hang other objects off of. All told, we don't expect solid wooden furniture will be going out of trend any time soon.
Ceramic Christmas trees
Ceramic Christmas trees are an incredibly niche and specific thrift or estate sale find that nevertheless sparked a huge search for them towards the end of 2025. Between November and December 2025, you could find people across social media posting their ceramic Christmas tree finds with pride and enthusiasm. But what exactly are these and why are they seeing a resurgence in popularity?
Ceramic Christmas trees are essentially small, table-top Christmas trees made out of ceramic. Some come with light bulbs and small ornament attachments that can light up and create a really cozy Christmas vibe. These types of decorations were really popular when they were new in the 1960s and 70s, and are popular again today thanks to the general desire for nostalgia that has permeated much of the late 2010s and 2020s. Depending on the quality and type, a ceramic Christmas tree can cost upwards of $100 on eBay. So, you can see why someone would be thrilled to find one much cheaper than that in a thrift store.
While we're sure we missed some things or didn't cater to your specific thrifting taste, the trends we've noticed have given us solid reason to declare these 5 gets as the best thrift and estate sale finds of 2025. We can't wait to see what you dedicated thrifters will celebrate finding in 2026.