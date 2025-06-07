How To Make The Coolest DIY Birdbath Out Of CDs You Never Use Anymore
If you've got a stash of forgotten CDs in your home, you're not alone. Many people have collected CDs over the years, only to stow them away with other junk. One option is to donate your CDs to thrift stores and hope an enthusiastic music fan scoops them up — but there's always the chance that they'll end up in the landfill. With that in mind, why not upcycle your old CDs instead? On social media, creators have transformed CDs into various home decor projects, including coasters and suncatchers. The discs can even be cut into pieces and used to make a mosaic birdbath, as demonstrated by creative minds on the Internet.
Not only will this project help you clear out old CDs and conquer the dreaded junk drawer once and for all, but it will yield an eye-catching birdbath for your yard. It also calls for basic supplies: A simple birdbath, gloves, scissors, superglue, tile grout, waterproof acrylic sealant, a bowl of hot water, and plenty of CDs you no longer want. Note that the bowl should be bigger than the CDs, as you'll be soaking the discs to help soften them. Also, if you don't have enough CDs, you can easily find extras at the thrift store. It may seem silly to buy discs only to cut them up, but it's the perfect way to obtain budget-friendly DIY supplies while saving items from the trash.
How to make a DIY birdbath with old CDs
A fully unique rainbow birdbath made from CD, DVD, and disc pieces. On a wood, clay, plastic, etc base.
Once you've gathered unwanted CDs, it's time to cut them up. You might want to wear protective gloves during this step, as the edges of cut CDs can be sharp. To start, place a few CDs in hot water for five minutes, as recommended by Helpful DIY on YouTube. According to the content creator, this will help soften the discs, making them easier to cut while limiting the chances of cracking. Next, cut each disc in half, then remove the outer plastic layer and cut the reflective parts into small irregular pieces. (You can reuse this clear portion for suncatchers or other projects, if you'd like!) Alternatively, if you prefer geometric shapes, plan your mosaic design beforehand. You can then cut the patterns out of paper, trace them onto the CDs, and cut accordingly. This will take more time and planning, but it will be worth it.
Now, here's the fun part: Using a strong, clear adhesive that is nontoxic for birds, glue the CD pieces to the birdbath. Let the glue dry, then apply grout to fill in the spaces between the fragments. Concrete-colored grout is a classic choice, but you're welcome to use colored grout to up your tile game. Either way, be sure to follow the directions on the grout's packaging for the best results. Once the grout is dry, apply a waterproof acrylic sealant that's appropriate for outdoor use. Add water — and you've got yourself a DIY birdbath.
Of course, to get the most out of your creation, it's important to avoid putting your birdbath in the wrong spot in your yard. The best area is one that's slightly hidden by plants, like trees or shrubs.