How To Make The Coolest DIY Birdbath Out Of CDs You Never Use Anymore

Once you've gathered unwanted CDs, it's time to cut them up. You might want to wear protective gloves during this step, as the edges of cut CDs can be sharp. To start, place a few CDs in hot water for five minutes, as recommended by Helpful DIY on YouTube. According to the content creator, this will help soften the discs, making them easier to cut while limiting the chances of cracking. Next, cut each disc in half, then remove the outer plastic layer and cut the reflective parts into small irregular pieces. (You can reuse this clear portion for suncatchers or other projects, if you'd like!) Alternatively, if you prefer geometric shapes, plan your mosaic design beforehand. You can then cut the patterns out of paper, trace them onto the CDs, and cut accordingly. This will take more time and planning, but it will be worth it.

Now, here's the fun part: Using a strong, clear adhesive that is nontoxic for birds, glue the CD pieces to the birdbath. Let the glue dry, then apply grout to fill in the spaces between the fragments. Concrete-colored grout is a classic choice, but you're welcome to use colored grout to up your tile game. Either way, be sure to follow the directions on the grout's packaging for the best results. Once the grout is dry, apply a waterproof acrylic sealant that's appropriate for outdoor use. Add water — and you've got yourself a DIY birdbath.

Of course, to get the most out of your creation, it's important to avoid putting your birdbath in the wrong spot in your yard. The best area is one that's slightly hidden by plants, like trees or shrubs.