Putting Your Birdbath In The Wrong Spot Matters - Here's Where To Place It

You may think that plopping a birdbath in your yard is all you need to do to create a bird-friendly garden at home. Think again. It turns out that your bird-brained-buddies may be smarter (and pickier) than you think. Besides just choosing a bath that fulfills all bird-requested needs — large, fresh water, and some premium perching spots — you will also want to carefully consider where you place your bath, as neglecting this step could make or break your backyard birdwatching plans for the summer.

If you already have a birdbath and have noticed that it doesn't seem to be attracting as much attention as you would like, there is a pretty good chance that you have it in a bad spot. To gain bird approval, you have to meet a couple requirements — mainly providing an area that allows them to feel safe from predators, and which keeps the water temperature to their liking. A shaded, well covered area is imperative for your birdbath to draw a crowd, because it helps create both a safe and comfortable environment. Since bathing causes distraction, and the water weighs them down, the birds will not be able to monitor their surroundings as carefully as usual, so they are drawn to more sheltered areas. The cover also prevents the water from evaporating too quickly. This both makes it more comfortable for the birds and prevents it from being as attractive to egg-laying mosquitoes, or susceptible to algae growth. That said, you may wish to move it seasonally so that it gets more sun in the winter months, allowing it to defrost and warm while temps are down.