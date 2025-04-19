Putting Your Birdbath In The Wrong Spot Matters - Here's Where To Place It
You may think that plopping a birdbath in your yard is all you need to do to create a bird-friendly garden at home. Think again. It turns out that your bird-brained-buddies may be smarter (and pickier) than you think. Besides just choosing a bath that fulfills all bird-requested needs — large, fresh water, and some premium perching spots — you will also want to carefully consider where you place your bath, as neglecting this step could make or break your backyard birdwatching plans for the summer.
If you already have a birdbath and have noticed that it doesn't seem to be attracting as much attention as you would like, there is a pretty good chance that you have it in a bad spot. To gain bird approval, you have to meet a couple requirements — mainly providing an area that allows them to feel safe from predators, and which keeps the water temperature to their liking. A shaded, well covered area is imperative for your birdbath to draw a crowd, because it helps create both a safe and comfortable environment. Since bathing causes distraction, and the water weighs them down, the birds will not be able to monitor their surroundings as carefully as usual, so they are drawn to more sheltered areas. The cover also prevents the water from evaporating too quickly. This both makes it more comfortable for the birds and prevents it from being as attractive to egg-laying mosquitoes, or susceptible to algae growth. That said, you may wish to move it seasonally so that it gets more sun in the winter months, allowing it to defrost and warm while temps are down.
Location, location, location is the key to getting your birds to bathe
While most people want to watch their birds bathe, the birds themselves get a little self-conscious if you place it too close to a window, and it may deter them from using it. Plus, windows themselves can be threatening to the bird's livelihood. You will also want to keep the birdbath in lower traffic areas — which means away from the bird feeders. Look for areas that are slightly hidden by trees or shrubs as these plants provide hiding spots that allow them to easily take cover in the presence of predators.
Though many birdbaths are elevated, they often prefer a ground model as it is more reminiscent of water sources they find in nature. Just be sure that it is still well within reach of cover, and if you have a cat that likes to explore the outdoors, be sure to keep them inside as much as possible.
In order for birds to get the most use from the bath, they also like to have the option of being in the water without getting too wet. Filling the bottom of the bath with small stones, sand, or sticks gives them the option of perching to drink without getting their feathers wet, making escape as swift as possible, and allows them better grip, preventing them from slipping into the basin. Adding some movement to the water with a fountain is another great way to draw birds in, as they are attracted to moving water in nature.
Other ways to get your Air BnB (Bird n' bath?) a score of 5/5 feathers
So now you've successfully drawn birds in. But if you want them to keep coming back, you also have to provide the proper amenities — fresh water being one of the most important. You don't have to change it out every day, but you should check on your birdbath periodically to make sure that it is looking clean, clear, and inviting, as this will definitely keep them coming back. One smart hack is to place it under a gutter so that it will get refilled and flushed out by rainwater. If you already have or want to install your own automatic sprinklers, putting the bath within reach can also give the water an effortless refresh.
Having covered the "what" and the "where" of this whole thing, it's also time to consider "when" if you would like to see a lot of "who". If you don't keep your baths out year-round (common practice in four season areas, to prevent having to fix leaks in concrete birdbaths) you will at the very least want to be sure to have them present during major migration times — generally speaking, that means late summer to early fall, and late spring to early summer .
And with all these tips in mind, maybe you're not finding an area that's exactly perfect in your yard. That's okay: Do the best you can. Give the birds some time to notice it and adjust. And if that doesn't work, well, don't be afraid to relocate to a better spot.