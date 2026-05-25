DIYer Transforms Vintage '80s Card Catalog Into Stunning Statement Piece
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Sometimes you see a DIY that makes you want to run to the nearest thrift store and begin searching for the vintage piece you never knew you so desperately needed. Redditor recovery_room gave us that feeling when they posted about a DIY in which they upcycled an obsolete office accessory to create a gorgeous apothecary-style end table.
Before everything was compiled in online databases, libraries used card catalogs as tangible, alphabetized indexes that worked to organize title offerings. Much like an apothecary table, these bulky pieces of office furniture had rows of small drawers, except theirs were designed to hold 3x5 index cards.
In this DIY, a card catalog with six drawers serves as the base for a stylish end table. Once short wooden legs are attached underneath, it's the perfect size and height to sit between two luxe Art Deco chairs. While it works as a super functional piece of furniture with a nice amount of storage, what really stands out is its character. As one commenter wrote, "That is an end table with personality! I expect it to start gamboling around the room, or shooting its drawers out in a tantrum." Another questioned, "Why does the table version look like it'll come alive," with a crying laughing emoji.
How you can transform a card catalog into a functional and fashionable end table
As far as DIY end table ideas go, the card catalog upcycle is pretty genius. Though Redditor recovery_room didn't go into the details of the process, the before and after pictures suggest they merely drilled legs into the bottom of the piece. To pull this off, you can grab a similar set of tapered wooden legs like the KITEVICH solid wood furniture legs on Amazon for under $20. Other folks who tried this DIY opted to build a stand with legs attached for the card catalog to sit on. The unit was also probably sanded before it was stained with two coats of chestnut gel to create a light wood finish. Though the OP suggested they might want to stain it darker, many of the commenters said they loved the color. The hardware was also taken off and updated with some fresh black paint to give it a sleeker, more modern look.
If you plan to tackle this fun DIY yourself, there are plenty of ways you can imbue this project with your own personal sense of style. Instead of reattaching the same hardware, you might switch out the pulls altogether. Using hanging ring pulls could really amplify that mini apothecary table vibe, but we also love the idea of using Murano glass pulls to give the table a sweet pop of color. Painting it is also a fun option instead of staining. Perhaps you paint the box one color and the face of the drawers another shade. If you've got some painting chops, you might even try a geometric print or a floral border on the drawers.