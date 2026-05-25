DIYer Transforms Vintage '80s Card Catalog Into Stunning Statement Piece

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Sometimes you see a DIY that makes you want to run to the nearest thrift store and begin searching for the vintage piece you never knew you so desperately needed. Redditor recovery_room gave us that feeling when they posted about a DIY in which they upcycled an obsolete office accessory to create a gorgeous apothecary-style end table.

Before everything was compiled in online databases, libraries used card catalogs as tangible, alphabetized indexes that worked to organize title offerings. Much like an apothecary table, these bulky pieces of office furniture had rows of small drawers, except theirs were designed to hold 3x5 index cards.

In this DIY, a card catalog with six drawers serves as the base for a stylish end table. Once short wooden legs are attached underneath, it's the perfect size and height to sit between two luxe Art Deco chairs. While it works as a super functional piece of furniture with a nice amount of storage, what really stands out is its character. As one commenter wrote, "That is an end table with personality! I expect it to start gamboling around the room, or shooting its drawers out in a tantrum." Another questioned, "Why does the table version look like it'll come alive," with a crying laughing emoji.