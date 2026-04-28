This Vintage Glassware Is The One Thing To Always Look For At Thrift Stores

Unlike the distinctive patterns and shapes that make it relatively easy to spot valuable vintage Pyrex items you should never overlook at the thrift store, finding authentic Murano glass requires a little more know-how. Like champagne, although many imitations abound, the real thing comes only from the region bearing its name. Murano glass is made by hand, so one of the first ways you'll know you've found a counterfeit on the thrift store shelves is if the piece looks too perfect. Instead, little irregularities, imperfect textures, and even tiny bubbles in the glass are all good signs.

While heft can be a positive sign for thrift store and estate sale finds like copper and crystal, finding a heavier piece isn't a good sign when it comes to Murano glass. Since it's made using thin layers, valuable vintage glassware pieces will be lighter weight than they appear. Even if you find a strikingly colorful piece full of metallic flecks, if it feels dense and heavy, it's probably a Murano counterfeit.

The best way to recognize real Murano glass is to look for a label of authenticity, signature or maker's mark, or a punt mark (also called a pontil) on the base. This will be a small tip or indentation where the glassblower released the creation from a metal rod. You should be suspicious of perfectly smooth glasses or matching sets since this indicates mass production instead of handcrafted origin. However, if you find an authentic piece of Murano glass at the thrift store for just a few dollars, it could be well worth the investment since collectible pieces can sell for thousands of dollars.