Ditch Baskets And Bins: A Better Way To Store Throw Blankets Out Of Sight
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Whether you love to swap out your seasonal throw pillows or always want to keep spare blankets on hand, ditching your overstuffed linen storage is an absolute must. If you've been relying on bins or baskets to keep your throw blankets near your couch or bed, it's time to change them out for an even better solution: a storage ottoman. Made with clever removable lids, storage ottomans are functional in more ways than one: You get extra storage, and your guests shouldn't even be able to tell your ottoman is hiding anything inside.
An ottoman typically acts as a footrest for your couch, though many are also designed to work as extra seating. Some can even double as coffee tables. While your average ottoman has a solid base, storage ottomans are designed with a hollow interior and a removable lid. This makes storage ottomans even better for living room storage than a typical bin or basket. Not only are they good at hiding away extra clutter, but they also protect your spare blankets and pillows from dust or fading. A storage ottoman is also much bigger than your average bin, providing plenty of room for your favorite blankets and pillows. The lid of a storage ottoman opens easily and blends seamlessly with the base — it's practically indistinguishable from a typical ottoman. It's a genius way to sneak in extra storage using a classic furniture piece.
Picking a storage ottoman
To incorporate your storage ottoman with your existing furniture, first choose a shape and style — taking a peek at our list of the best storage ottomans to declutter your home helps. Circular storage ottomans are among the most common options; the Krcix Round Ottoman features tiers to hide its lids. For a larger storage solution, look for wide ottomans that are low to the ground, such as the HomePop Faux Leather Storage Ottoman.
Next, decide what you want to use your ottoman for (besides blanket storage). Ottomans are flexible pieces of furniture; your average ottoman has a firm, flat fabric top. It should be comfortable to sit on, but you should also be able to rest your drinks on top without fear of spillage. Look for a cushioned ottoman if you value extra-plush seating, or an ottoman with a solid lid if you plan to use it only as a coffee table, such as the Ornavo Home Storage Ottoman.
To help disguise your storage piece even further, use it to display living room essentials. Add an elegant tray to the top of your ottoman — you can use it to hold books and candles, or to keep your stunning drink coaster sets within reach. Just choose light decor pieces that are easy to remove with the lid so you don't have any trouble accessing your hidden storage.