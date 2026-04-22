Ditch The Overstuffed Linen Closet: A Smarter Way To Fold And Store Towels

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're greeted with an avalanche of towels every time you dare to open your linen closet, you should know there is a better way. Sorting your towels by type and designating a basket for each category means you'll always know where to look to find the towel you need. Neatly folding the towels, using spa rolling and pocket folding techniques, ensures that they stay folded — and precarious heaps on your closet shelves are a thing of the past. Plus, stashing your linens in baskets means they are less likely to tumble down on you each time you head into the closet — and covers up the fact that maybe your towels don't all match.

But first things first — the secret to an organized linen closet is decluttering. Ideally, you'll have two sets of towels per person in your household, plus an extra set or two for houseguests. Pare down your collection by sifting through your towels and removing any that are stained, frayed, or otherwise past their prime. You don't have to toss them, though. Use old towels around the house as rags, transform them into a bathmat, or cut them into strips to make a decorative garland. Animal shelters are also often happy to take used towels.

Group the remaining towels by type, such as bath towels, hand towels, and washcloths. Pick out matching storage baskets for each category, such as StorageWorks Fabric Storage Bins, which are available in multiple sizes and colors. Choose baskets that are about the same width as the folded towels.