22 Smart Ways To Use Old Towels Around The House Instead Of Tossing Them Out

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Even if you've figured out how to recycle everything in your house, reusing old items before getting rid of them is often the most eco-friendly option. Towels are a good example. Their fibers are generally challenging to recycle, and even if you do happen to find a textile recycling drop-off box in your community, it's unlikely that your old towels will morph into a fluffy new set of bath linens. Most textiles that make their way to recycling centers are turned into insulation, mattress filling, and other items that can't be recycled another time. This does little to reduce the amount of freshly farmed cotton being made into brand-new towels. To help fight this problem, challenge yourself to find new purposes for old bath towels, dish towels, and similar textiles. The good news is that there are lots of options to reuse them in your home and garden, from reimagining towels as cleaning rags to upcycling them into new objects that are nice enough to give as gifts.

Some of the simplest ways to extend old towels' lives involve cutting them into pieces. Small microfiber squares are great for polishing mirrors and cleaning yard tools, while terrycloth circles are adept at removing cosmetics from skin. Long, narrow strips of towel fabric have just as many uses, from bandaging cuts and burns from kitchen mishaps to entertaining dogs when upcycled as chew toys. Invite a needle and thread to the reuse party, and you've got all kinds of additional ways to transform old towels into something new.