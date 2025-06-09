Unique Ways To Reuse 13 Old Household Items In Your Garden Instead Of Tossing Them

Most of us aren't particularly good at reusing things we already own, but we're getting pretty good at buying things at dollar or thrift stores and using them for something other than their intended purpose. Try shopping for these upcycling opportunities in your own closets and cupboards, where you'll find a rewarding bounty of objects you can rescue from the waste stream.

It can be a little tricky to reuse things in the garden, of course, since some of your finest finds won't be weatherproof. But, take heart: When it comes to upcycling, the rules are a little different. True, wood furniture and doors won't last forever outside. But, they will usually last a few years, and will often look increasingly vintage or shabby-chic as they age. On the other hand, some things like old garden hoses are so durable that they'll take millennia to break down in a landfill. If you can rescue them for some practical use, you'll be meaningfully reducing (or at least postponing) waste and gifting yourself with a super-durable whatever-it-is that you create.