Beautiful DIY Garden Trellis Ideas That Will Transform Your Backyard

There aren't many garden challenges that trellises don't solve. Beyond giving your vining and climbing plants better air circulation and the framework they need to grow, installing a trellis is one of the easiest ways to add vertical interest and maximize space in any size yard. You can choose from several styles, depending on the plants you're growing and your overall backyard design. Sun-loving crops will love the angle of an A-frame structure, which can allow them to get more direct sunlight than they would growing vertically. Vibrant flowering vines look stunning as they weave through graceful arches, fan‑shaped trellises, or classic lattice frames.

Don't let the height of some of the trellises you've seen deter you. You don't need a large tool shed or even a sizeable backyard to tackle most of the projects below. While some require basics like a hammer and a few leftover nails, some DIYs are completely tool-free. You may even be surprised to find you already have everything you need, though you may need to stop by a hardware store for a few inexpensive pieces to tie it all together. Luckily, it doesn't take a lot of money or specialized skills to build a beautiful trellis for your back yard. Whether you're growing vegetables in containers, working with a large garden bed, or simply want to create a dreamy landscape, these trellis ideas below will help you hit any landscaping goal.