Creative DIY Wood Pallet Projects That Will Enhance Your Garden

If you want to save money while making your garden look like it belongs in a magazine, then using wood pallets may be the perfect solution. This versatile material can be the basis for you to craft everything from a trellis to a birdhouse and even make outdoor furniture. The best part? You can typically find wood pallets for free by checking local hardware or retail stores or online marketplaces like Facebook. If you have a garden that needs a little TLC, a few projects made with wooden pallets can really elevate your outdoor space.

Although some of these projects require tools like a hammer or a drill, many only require basic equipment you likely already have if you enjoy DIY or have made small home improvements. Pallet wood is surprisingly easy to work with, and it's a great way to upcycle materials that may otherwise wind up in a landfill. When searching for wood pallets, look for markings that indicate that they are free of toxins. For example, wood stamped with HT indicates that it's heat-treated, and DB means the wood is debarked and untreated. However, if you see an MB label, this means it was treated with methyl bromide, which is a chemical that's highly toxic. Avoid using those wood pallets. Let's get into some creative wood pallet DIYs that are sure to elevate your garden.