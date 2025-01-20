Creative DIY Wood Pallet Projects That Will Enhance Your Garden
If you want to save money while making your garden look like it belongs in a magazine, then using wood pallets may be the perfect solution. This versatile material can be the basis for you to craft everything from a trellis to a birdhouse and even make outdoor furniture. The best part? You can typically find wood pallets for free by checking local hardware or retail stores or online marketplaces like Facebook. If you have a garden that needs a little TLC, a few projects made with wooden pallets can really elevate your outdoor space.
Although some of these projects require tools like a hammer or a drill, many only require basic equipment you likely already have if you enjoy DIY or have made small home improvements. Pallet wood is surprisingly easy to work with, and it's a great way to upcycle materials that may otherwise wind up in a landfill. When searching for wood pallets, look for markings that indicate that they are free of toxins. For example, wood stamped with HT indicates that it's heat-treated, and DB means the wood is debarked and untreated. However, if you see an MB label, this means it was treated with methyl bromide, which is a chemical that's highly toxic. Avoid using those wood pallets. Let's get into some creative wood pallet DIYs that are sure to elevate your garden.
Build a birdhouse
One of the many rewards of cultivating a thriving garden is the opportunity to both observe and support local wildlife, and a birdhouse is one of the best ways to do so. Many species are suffering from habitat loss, so building a birdhouse in your backyard can offer much-needed real estate to several species looking for a safe spot to raise their young.
If you want to attract more birds to your yard with a birdhouse DIY, you'll need wood from a pallet, a hammer, nails, glue, a drill, and screws. It may also be helpful to use a measuring tape and a writing utensil to mark your cuts. Not all birds use birdhouses, so determine which cavity-nesting birds live in your area to get a better idea of how you can create a nesting spot for a local bird. Some species that may cozy up in your homemade house include woodpeckers, eastern bluebirds, nuthatches, and tree swallows, but there are even more you can attract. Each type of bird has different needs, so the entrance hole and overall dimensions must be made with a specific species in mind. If the opening is too small, larger birds won't be able to squeeze in. On the other hand, an entrance that is too big will allow predators in, so birds will likely steer clear. Once you're finished making your birdhouse, avoid painting them with bright colors, as unnatural-looking shades can alert predators.
Make an outdoor chair that transforms into a daybed
After all the effort you've put into building your garden, there's nothing quite like sitting back and enjoying the view. If you're limited on space but want to add versatile seating, you can easily create an outdoor chair that transforms into a daybed, giving you the best of both worlds. Because you're building it yourself, you'll have more freedom to customize it to match your garden aesthetic and make it how you like. TikToker @hnv_diy1 shared her step-by-step process for creating this incredible outdoor piece.
To get started, you'll need a few wood pallets, a drill, screws, waterproof sealant, handsaw, hinges, and the paint of your choice. If you're able to get your hands on some extra pallets, you could easily make a bigger piece of furniture. Before you start building, make sure to sand the wood thoroughly to remove rough spots and splinters. Once you determine how long and wide your chair and daybed will be, look for cushions that match the dimensions. Alternatively, you can find cushions first and use those measurements to create your furniture.
Turn spare wood pallets into a vegetable arch
If you plan on growing vining vegetables like tomatoes or cucumbers, you'll need to give them something to climb. Although tomato cages are typically the go-to for these types of plants, some experts advise against them. Because they're so densely packed, they can reduce airflow and sunlight, making it more challenging for your plants to thrive. Another common issue you may face with cages is needing to encourage the vine to grow so that it distributes weight equally, otherwise the cage could bend or tip over. Not only will a trellis arch encourage healthy vegetable production, but it also looks beautiful with the vines and leaves weaving around it.
YouTuber Viktor Netek shares an excellent tutorial showing how he built his vegetable arch, but you can easily customize the height and size. First, choose a spot in your garden that could use some vertical interest while also being in an area with the right conditions for the plant to thrive. To build a taller or shorter arch, you can adjust the angle of the triangle pieces. You may have to play around with the angles a bit to get it exactly how you like. Because this wood will sit in the sun and be in contact with water, keep your trellis in good shape long-term by using weatherproof paint or clear varnish to seal it.
Display flowers with a vertical planter
For those who don't have a lot of space in their backyard, creating a vertical garden will allow you to enjoy more plants without taking up the entire area. Additionally, having the garden at eye level makes it easier to care for your plants, especially if you struggle to kneel or bend over. One of the easiest and most cost-effective methods to build a vertical planter is by repurposing wood pallets. Because of their design, you'll only need to make a few tweaks to get the job done. If you can find enough wood pallets, you could even build an entire plant wall.
Start by using sandpaper to smooth out the wood. Although many wood pallets have a sturdy back, you may want to consider adding plywood to the back to give it more support. Fold the landscaping fabric over so that it has two to three layers to make it thick enough to hold the soil and plants. Use a staple gun to adhere it, making sure it covers the sides, back, and bottom entirely. Set it on the ground and pour your soil into the gaps, gently pressing to compact it throughout the process. Plant your flowers in the soil, adding more dirt as needed. Place it in an area that receives proper sunlight and give it a good watering. Leave it lying flat for a couple of weeks before setting it up vertically.
Build a mini raised garden bed
There are several benefits to building a raised garden bed, including how great it'll look in your yard. As the name suggests, these beds are taller than the ground-level alternative, making it another excellent option for those with mobility issues. Because water can more easily flow through the soil and out the bottom, you will likely face fewer waterlogging issues. Additionally, you can choose a high-quality soil blend made for specific plants rather than going through the process of testing and amending what's in the yard.
James Prigioni shares a thorough step-by-step process for building a mini raised garden bed, but you can easily make it larger with a few extra pallet boards. If you like the overall size but would prefer it to be taller, you can use extra scrap wood to cover the bottom and build a stand. Keep the wood close together so that the soil doesn't fall through when creating a standing garden bed. The extra gaps will act as drainage holes, helping to prevent waterlogging.
Transform pallets into an affordable fence
There's nothing worse than pouring your heart and soul into a vegetable garden, only for rabbits and deer to stop by for a snack. Creating a barrier between your plants and pests is one of the most effective methods of keeping them out. If you're looking for a low-cost method to protect your precious crops, consider building a fence using wood pallets.
Learning how to build a wood fence is easier than you think, especially since the way the pallets are built does half of the work for you. All you need to do is remove the horizontal boards on each pallet, then use scrap wood to connect the pieces together. It's completely customizable — you can make each side as long as you like and paint it any color of your choice when you're finished. If your main goal is to keep animals, especially deer, out of your garden, you may need to make your fence taller. Because deer can jump impressive heights, you'll want your fence to be at least 8 feet tall to make it entirely deer-proof. That said, a shorter fence can still be effective, especially in smaller areas.
Make a compost bin
More people are composting than ever, and you may want to join them if you haven't already. Food is the most common item that fills up our landfills, so composting plays a huge part in reducing waste. Even better, composting is especially beneficial if you grow plants in your garden. Compost not only contains vital nutrients that plants use to grow and thrive, but it also helps to hold the nutrients within the soil. Additionally, it helps suppress weeds, making your garden even more enjoyable to manage.
Building a simple compost bin is relatively straightforward and doesn't require a lot of tools. All you'll need is a drill and some screws to connect three same-sized pallets together. However, as YouTuber Joe Gardener explains, you can make as many composting areas as you like. If you're worried about animals getting into the compost, use wood from another pallet to create a door. To do so, you'll need hinges, like HLMOptimo's heavy duty T-hinges, and a locking mechanism, such as INBOF's bolt latch, to complete the project.
Add outdoor seating to your garden
If you love spending time outdoors with your plants and the wildlife that your garden attracts, you'll need some comfortable seating. Purchasing new outdoor furniture can be pretty expensive, but you can make a sofa, chair, and even a table with wood pallets. TikToker @tinalemac shares an easy DIY to make an outdoor sofa, but you could easily use the same basic idea to customize it to your liking or build more furniture.
Similar to what Tina shared in her video, it'll be easier to determine how big to make your sofa if you have the cushions picked out ahead of time. By doing it this way, you can make sure you don't have any awkward gaps once you're all finished. To attach the pieces together, you can either use a nail gun or use an old-fashioned hammer and nails. Make sure not to skip the sanding process, as small pieces of wood or rough spots may not be noticeable to your eye, but you'll notice if you get a scratch or splinter later on. Choose a paint that matches your garden aesthetic, and you'll have the tools to make a budget-friendly outdoor furniture set.
Turn wood pallet into an A-frame trellis
Perhaps you want a structure for your vining plants to climb on but don't have the space in your yard to place a large arch. Trellises, like the one TikToker @brandonkoruna built with wood pallets, are a great alternative to metal tomato cages. Pallet board wood is durable, so even a large harvest won't cause the structure to come crashing down. Wooden trellises don't just look great; they help ensure that your crops get sufficient airflow, promote stronger stems, and help prevent plant diseases.
First, you'll need to take apart the pallets so you're left with the wooden boards. Be careful during the disassembling process, as the nails can be difficult to remove. Pallets are typically put together with screw shanks, which are easier to take out when you have specialized equipment. Use an air nail remover, like Aeropro's air nail puller, which is specifically designed for removing these challenging nails. Once you separate the wood, lay it out to get an idea of how large you want your trellis to be. Make sure there's plenty of space between the boards so the plants can fit through as they grow. After you attach the boards together, place the bottom ends on each side of your garden bed, tilt the tops toward the center, and interlock them in place.
Build a garden workstation
As you begin your gardening journey, you quickly realize just how much goes into it. Aside from the hard work required to keep your plants thriving, you'll need to have space for the tools and supplies. A garden workbench visually enhances your garden while allowing you to keep everything in one convenient area. Additionally, you'll have a spot to perform your gardening tasks, like planting seeds or repotting plants. Every gardener is different, so building your own workbench allows you to customize how you like, whether you want to add extra shelves for pots, hooks for tools, or use a specific paint color to match your garden's aesthetic.
Before you start building your workstation, measure the area where you plan to set it up. Like YouTuber TheoryofSimple shares, it can help to use other outdoor furniture to get an idea of the sizing. Take into account everything you'll need to store, like pots, soil, and small tools, so that you can plan to build plenty of shelves to keep everything organized. Consider what you'll use the workbench for. Will you need a large workstation for tasks like repotting, or would it be more beneficial to have extra hook storage for hanging tools? Make it customized to your height so you can comfortably perform your gardening tasks, and build it in a way that will simplify your unique process.