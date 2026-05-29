Everyone Loved It In The '80s — Now It's The Thrift Store Furniture We Want In Our Homes

There is a ton of interesting retro decor you can find in a thrift store, from vintage bed frames to unique seating options. If you're unsure of what to grab, there's a particular style you might want to be on the lookout for. The Memphis design style debuted in the early 1980s as a type of rebellion against the minimalistic trends of previous decades. You may not know the name, but you've likely seen the style before — it's characterized by bold colors, energetic prints, and fun shapes.

Named by its creators, Memphis Milano (the group itself named for a Bob Dylan song), created a style perfect for anyone who loves whimsy and expressive designs and isn't afraid to get a little creative with patterns and colors. These pieces are often made of plastic decorated in clashing primary colors. It isn't for everyone, but if you want to embrace controlled chaos and have fun with your decor, look for Memphis-style furniture and decor at your local thrift store.

While there are other places you can shop for Memphis-style decor, thrifting is a great way to find pieces without breaking the bank. Authentic furniture from Memphis Milano designers can be identified by the metal label attached to it. Memphis Milano furniture is quite expensive, with even smaller items sometimes selling for over $100 secondhand. If you can't find anything authentic, you can capture the aesthetic just as well with vintage pieces from other brands like IKEA or even more modern pieces. Look for pieces with vibrant colors, geometric patterns, and sculptural silhouettes. You needn't worry about finding one piece that checks all the boxes or trying to thrift a matching set. A brightly colored chair will still capture the effect of Memphis-style decor when it's paired with a black and white geometric ottoman.