Everyone Loved It In The '80s — Now It's The Thrift Store Furniture We Want In Our Homes
There is a ton of interesting retro decor you can find in a thrift store, from vintage bed frames to unique seating options. If you're unsure of what to grab, there's a particular style you might want to be on the lookout for. The Memphis design style debuted in the early 1980s as a type of rebellion against the minimalistic trends of previous decades. You may not know the name, but you've likely seen the style before — it's characterized by bold colors, energetic prints, and fun shapes.
Named by its creators, Memphis Milano (the group itself named for a Bob Dylan song), created a style perfect for anyone who loves whimsy and expressive designs and isn't afraid to get a little creative with patterns and colors. These pieces are often made of plastic decorated in clashing primary colors. It isn't for everyone, but if you want to embrace controlled chaos and have fun with your decor, look for Memphis-style furniture and decor at your local thrift store.
While there are other places you can shop for Memphis-style decor, thrifting is a great way to find pieces without breaking the bank. Authentic furniture from Memphis Milano designers can be identified by the metal label attached to it. Memphis Milano furniture is quite expensive, with even smaller items sometimes selling for over $100 secondhand. If you can't find anything authentic, you can capture the aesthetic just as well with vintage pieces from other brands like IKEA or even more modern pieces. Look for pieces with vibrant colors, geometric patterns, and sculptural silhouettes. You needn't worry about finding one piece that checks all the boxes or trying to thrift a matching set. A brightly colored chair will still capture the effect of Memphis-style decor when it's paired with a black and white geometric ottoman.
Making Memphis style work for you
If you're unsure where to start, consider choosing one piece at a time. Thrifting may actually help with this, as a smaller selection may alleviate the pressure to get everything all at once. Since Memphis style focuses on form over function, look for pieces that have a more sculptural or abstract look to act as your starting point. Think bookshelves with angular shelves, lamps with odd curves, or chairs with bubbled silhouettes. Some more sculptural furniture can be a bit impractical, so if you're concerned that it may not work for you, try focusing on color and pattern for the larger furniture elements and use your accessories to add the sculptural flair.
As new items are donated to your local thrift stores over time, you can revisit them regularly to find new pieces to add to your home. With your starting pieces selected, you may have an easier time finding complementary pieces on repeat visits. You can really nail the Memphis style look, which is trending, by adding extra accent pieces, so don't be afraid to take your time and experiment. For example, if one of your starting pieces was a vibrantly colored couch, you might look for geometric side tables to go with it, or decorate with patterned throw pillows.
Changing your home a little at a time is also a good way to balance your current style with Memphis style. As design expert Leigh-Ann Allaire Perrault told Cityline when speaking about Memphis decor: "Do it in affordable doses." Replace a few items at a time, or thrift some plain items and give them a DIY Memphis overhaul, then stop once you feel like your room is complete. This also makes it easier to switch things up without feeling like you're undoing all your work.