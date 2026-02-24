Everyone Owned It In The '80s — Now It's The Thrift Store Find We Want In Our Homes
Sure, Y2K trends are seeing a resurgence right now — but so too are a few trends that have been around since the 1980s. One particularly popular home decor fad is bouncing back, and it's one you've probably spotted inside your local thrift stores recently, with its warm, golden-brown hues and familiar woven patterns. Four decades ago, rattan and wicker were everywhere, from furniture like chairs and dressers to accent pieces like baskets and light fixtures. And while the trend faded over subsequent decades, it's been growing in popularity once again as items made with natural materials that add texture and visual interest are on the rise. Rattan and wicker home goods are making a comeback, and these pieces are total thrift store treasures you're going to want to bring home.
There's a difference between rattan and wicker, though both describe pieces crafted from pliable wood, vine, and other flexible materials. Rattan is a material; specifically, it's a material sourced from climbing or trailing vine palm trees that are native to locales in Asia, Africa, and Australia. Wicker, on the other hand, is the weaving method used to craft furniture and decor from materials like rattan. So, wicker items can be made from rattan, but they can also be made out of other flexible materials like bamboo or even synthetics such as vinyl or resin.
Why rattan and wicker are making a comeback
Rattan and wicker-woven furnishings have really been around so long that today, these pieces can ultimately fit into many different aesthetics. They feel just at home in a bohemian-inspired living room as they do in a minimalist bedroom or cottagecore kitchen. At the same time, they look gorgeous when used in modern or mid-century spaces, thanks to the material's timeless appeal. Plus, with more than 600 different varieties of rattan, furniture and home decor made from this material can feel both unique and versatile. Its dense nature makes it pretty durable, too, though rattan furniture may not be waterproof unless it's mixed with synthetic materials.
Note that brand-new rattan and wicker furniture can be expensive, with prices reaching as much as $1,000 for a single piece. So, if you're looking to bring these items into your home, thrifting is a great option. What's available at thrift stores or online through sites like eay can vary quite a bit, but you're likely to find a wide range of options — from plant stands and baskets to larger pieces like outdoor furniture sets, bar stools, and coffee tables. Just keep in mind that thrifted rattan and wicker chairs are likely to show more wear, since they've spent years (likely decades!) supporting weight and being moved frequently. Therefore, you should look closely at any spots showing wear as you browse; repairing rattan and wicker isn't always cheap, and a great deal on a worn or slightly damaged piece could wind up costing you significantly.