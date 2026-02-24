Everyone Owned It In The '80s — Now It's The Thrift Store Find We Want In Our Homes

Sure, Y2K trends are seeing a resurgence right now — but so too are a few trends that have been around since the 1980s. One particularly popular home decor fad is bouncing back, and it's one you've probably spotted inside your local thrift stores recently, with its warm, golden-brown hues and familiar woven patterns. Four decades ago, rattan and wicker were everywhere, from furniture like chairs and dressers to accent pieces like baskets and light fixtures. And while the trend faded over subsequent decades, it's been growing in popularity once again as items made with natural materials that add texture and visual interest are on the rise. Rattan and wicker home goods are making a comeback, and these pieces are total thrift store treasures you're going to want to bring home.

There's a difference between rattan and wicker, though both describe pieces crafted from pliable wood, vine, and other flexible materials. Rattan is a material; specifically, it's a material sourced from climbing or trailing vine palm trees that are native to locales in Asia, Africa, and Australia. Wicker, on the other hand, is the weaving method used to craft furniture and decor from materials like rattan. So, wicker items can be made from rattan, but they can also be made out of other flexible materials like bamboo or even synthetics such as vinyl or resin.