'Love It!!' — IKEA Has A Chic Storage Solution For Your Bulky Blankets
A couple of warm blankets are a must for any living space, but when they're not in use, bulkier spreads can take up quite a bit of room. You could always stow them away on a shelf in your bedroom closet or in a plastic tub in your basement, though you may end up forgetting about them. If you leave your blankets on the back of your couch instead, you might have the opposite problem — they'll become an eyesore that looks bulky and collects dust. The optimal fix to this dilemma is actually surprisingly simple: Purchase a stylish furnishing to use as a dedicated blanket storage container in your living room or sitting room. IKEA's elegant FABRIKÖR cabinet is an excellent example, a smart solution to keep your favorite large blankets close at hand but tidy looking and free from dust.
The FABRIKÖR can be a clever blanket storage idea and a great display for your more colorful pieces because of its glass doors, adjustable glass shelves, and side panels. The cabinet has a distinctly luxurious edge frame as well that makes it suitable for contemporary or traditional interiors. It comes in two colors that are practically opposites — either a light yellow or dark blue. Reviewers of the FABRIKÖR on IKEA's website give it an average of 4.5 stars out of five. One reviewer stated, "It was easy to put together and is very sturdy. I love it!" Many others agree, explaining that it's "easy to assemble" and describing its style as "fabulous." Some reviews mention difficulties with getting the cabinet doors to line up and latch correctly, and to some, the FABRIKÖR's $200 price tag seems high; however, most customers rating the cabinet are quite satisfied.
Tips to use IKEA's FABRIKÖR cabinet for your blankets
Turning the FABRIKÖR into a blanket storage unit is, of course, relatively simple — simply choose the bulky blankets and quilts you want to show off, and adjust the shelves to the proper height to fit them. But there are a couple of different ways to tune up the piece to make it even more chic. For starters, you could lay down some contact paper on the shelves to add pattern and color and make them more visually interesting when your blankets aren't on them.
Another way to amplify the FABRIKÖR's charm is to decorate its top surface with items that will infuse your space with cozy vibes and complement your stored blankets. Books are a great place to begin. Candles, vintage clocks, and framed photos are always welcome, or you could test out different farmhouse fall decor ideas to find further inspiration. Don't forget that you can illuminate your new blanket cabinet with a warm table lamp or tea lights to up the hygge factor as well.
Looking for a place to store wool or silk blankets? In this case, the FABRIKÖR may actually not be your best bet, because the light that comes through its glass panels, particularly sunlight, might cause the fabric to fade. In these instances, a solution like an old steamer trunk, which makes a stylish alternative to a traditional coffee table, could prove to be a better storage spot for certain blanket materials in the living room. Meanwhile, you can save the glass cabinet to put your most attractive, sizable, and resilient fabrics on display.