'Love It!!' — IKEA Has A Chic Storage Solution For Your Bulky Blankets

A couple of warm blankets are a must for any living space, but when they're not in use, bulkier spreads can take up quite a bit of room. You could always stow them away on a shelf in your bedroom closet or in a plastic tub in your basement, though you may end up forgetting about them. If you leave your blankets on the back of your couch instead, you might have the opposite problem — they'll become an eyesore that looks bulky and collects dust. The optimal fix to this dilemma is actually surprisingly simple: Purchase a stylish furnishing to use as a dedicated blanket storage container in your living room or sitting room. IKEA's elegant FABRIKÖR cabinet is an excellent example, a smart solution to keep your favorite large blankets close at hand but tidy looking and free from dust.

The FABRIKÖR can be a clever blanket storage idea and a great display for your more colorful pieces because of its glass doors, adjustable glass shelves, and side panels. The cabinet has a distinctly luxurious edge frame as well that makes it suitable for contemporary or traditional interiors. It comes in two colors that are practically opposites — either a light yellow or dark blue. Reviewers of the FABRIKÖR on IKEA's website give it an average of 4.5 stars out of five. One reviewer stated, "It was easy to put together and is very sturdy. I love it!" Many others agree, explaining that it's "easy to assemble" and describing its style as "fabulous." Some reviews mention difficulties with getting the cabinet doors to line up and latch correctly, and to some, the FABRIKÖR's $200 price tag seems high; however, most customers rating the cabinet are quite satisfied.