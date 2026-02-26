Ditch The Traditional Coffee Table For A Stylish Alternative With Vintage Charm
Coffee tables are a seemingly ubiquitous component of living room design thanks to how practical they are. You can use the surface they provide for everything, from beverages to magazines and TV remotes. However, from a visual perspective, they're not always the most charming centerpieces to look at — especially if they're made from materials that don't add any unique textures or colors to the space they're in. But if your coffee table is dragging down the aesthetics of your living room, your first instinct shouldn't always be to replace it with a new furnishing of the same type.
There's another item that offers the same functionality as a coffee table, but with far more style: the vintage trunk. These large, antique boxes often have elegant leatherwork, metal fastenings, or other unique characteristics that catch the eye and impress guests. They come in lots of different sizes, which means they're sometimes better for small living spaces than coffee tables. Plus, they have room on the inside for things like blankets, pillows, and board games.
The only tough part of using a vintage trunk in place of a coffee table is actually locating such a trunk in the first place. You might find one at your local thrift shop, and antique stores are also a good place to begin your search. Don't forget to keep an eye out for this sort of item online, but do note that if you order one, you might end up paying a premium for it. This sort of trunk is up there with the most valuable collectible items you should never overlook when shopping at estate sales.
Tips for selecting a vintage trunk for your living room
Part of what makes a vintage trunk such an impressive centerpiece is the fact that it looks and feels like it's one of a kind. It adds a hint of nostalgia because it's the sort of item that feels like it has been places. Before you purchase the first vintage trunk you can get your hands on, though, there are a few things you should consider.
First, think about the ideal height and surface dimensions for your trunk relative to the size of your couch and living room. If you pick a trunk that's too big, it'll become a tripping hazard that restricts foot traffic. If you pick a trunk that's not as tall as your couch, you'll have to deal with constantly bending down to pick up anything you put on it. Also, you may want to avoid purchasing a trunk that smells damp; the wood or the leather may be rotting. Cleaning and restoring old steamer trunks is possible, but you don't want to bite off more of a project than you can chew.
Finally, think about how the textures and colors of a vintage trunk will look in your living room before buying it. Does the metal, wicker, or wood complement your preexisting furnishings and add depth to your space? You may want to read up on a few tips and tricks for mixing modern and antique furniture before making a decision one way or the other. But if the answer's yes, then you've found yourself a treasure that you can use just like a coffee table.