Everyone Had It In The '70s: The Home Decor Trend That's Back For 2026
Home decor in the 1970s was a wild era, full of unique patterns and new ways of constructing furniture. Many even refer to the time as the "decade that taste forgot." The United States was in a difficult economic situation at the time and the resulting culture pushed design away from the future-forward, aspirational mid-century style of the '50s and '60s, and into something more homey and earthy. However, one of the more fun trends of the late 1960s and through the 1970s was that of animal prints showing up everywhere — couches, rugs, pillows, wallpaper, you name it. And, as design trends in 2026 once again shift away from stark minimalism and into textured, personality-filled spaces, animal print is back in a big way! These prints are one of the best design trends of the '70s to return to homes in 2026.
For any worried about the "taste" of this trend, 2026's take on animal print leans a lot more intentional than in the 1970s. Today, these prints aren't covering every surface, but thoughtfully adding depth, instead. In fact, many consider animal prints to be a bold neutral these days, making them an easy addition to all sorts of homes. No matter if it's a modern farmhouse, boho chic, or even something in between. "Animal prints are rooted in nature and blend seamlessly with a wide range of palettes and materials such as warm woods, stone, metals and layered textiles," designer Mark Tremblay told Southern Living.
How to style animal print in your home
Styling animal print correctly means you have to walk the fine line between kitschy and chic. To get it right, use the prints sparingly as an anchor point for the room instead of creating visual clutter. These prints are very bold, so they shouldn't be used in excess. "Animal print is shaping up to be one of the biggest interior trends of 2026, but this isn't about going full-on themed or turning your living room into a safari (please don't)," interior design director Tash Bradley posted on her Instagram. "It's all about using it thoughtfully and in small doses."
To strike this balance, you can start subtle and work your way up from there. For example, mix a leopard print ottoman into a room already full of earthy neutrals. As they are already a similar color scheme, this will add a pop of personality, without overwhelming the space. To add in more, think lampshades, throw pillows, and even wallpaper. Repeating the same motif across the room is always fun, however, mixing animal prints is also encouraged, as zebra and tiger need their day in the sun, as well. However, you'll need to pick up a few tricks for mixing patterns without making yourself dizzy. For example, placing physical space between each of the prints (like a zebra rug with a leopard lamp shade in a different part of the room) gives each a real chance to shine.