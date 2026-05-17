Everyone Had It In The '70s: The Home Decor Trend That's Back For 2026

Home decor in the 1970s was a wild era, full of unique patterns and new ways of constructing furniture. Many even refer to the time as the "decade that taste forgot." The United States was in a difficult economic situation at the time and the resulting culture pushed design away from the future-forward, aspirational mid-century style of the '50s and '60s, and into something more homey and earthy. However, one of the more fun trends of the late 1960s and through the 1970s was that of animal prints showing up everywhere — couches, rugs, pillows, wallpaper, you name it. And, as design trends in 2026 once again shift away from stark minimalism and into textured, personality-filled spaces, animal print is back in a big way! These prints are one of the best design trends of the '70s to return to homes in 2026.

For any worried about the "taste" of this trend, 2026's take on animal print leans a lot more intentional than in the 1970s. Today, these prints aren't covering every surface, but thoughtfully adding depth, instead. In fact, many consider animal prints to be a bold neutral these days, making them an easy addition to all sorts of homes. No matter if it's a modern farmhouse, boho chic, or even something in between. "Animal prints are rooted in nature and blend seamlessly with a wide range of palettes and materials such as warm woods, stone, metals and layered textiles," designer Mark Tremblay told Southern Living.