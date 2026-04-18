The Best Design Trends Of The '70s Return To Homes In 2026

Design is all about ebb and flow. Our mothers couldn't wait to get rid of what our grandmothers filled their living rooms with. But as they say, everything old becomes new again, and the smooth style of the 1970s has come back around in a big way. The '70s were when distinct environmentalist and individualist movements emerged, and the design of that era distinctly echoed those values. Given the technology-induced disconnect many have been experiencing of late (coupled with a played-out obsession with an algorithm ruled by sameness), it feels only right that we are finding comfort in what reminds us of our relationship with nature and encapsulates our authentic sense of self.

"After years of minimalism, many homeowners are craving homes that feel lived-in and reflect their personality, much like the self-expressive design of the '70s," founder of Lulu Designs Lindsay Olson told Better Homes & Gardens. That said, people are embracing some of the biggest design elements of the disco era, from curved couches and earth tones to wood paneled walls and groovy textured patterns. Biophilia is an overarching theme, with designers showing us that we can better connect with nature through color, texture, and elements like plants and lighting to bring balance to our inner and outer worlds.