The Best Design Trends Of The '70s Return To Homes In 2026
Design is all about ebb and flow. Our mothers couldn't wait to get rid of what our grandmothers filled their living rooms with. But as they say, everything old becomes new again, and the smooth style of the 1970s has come back around in a big way. The '70s were when distinct environmentalist and individualist movements emerged, and the design of that era distinctly echoed those values. Given the technology-induced disconnect many have been experiencing of late (coupled with a played-out obsession with an algorithm ruled by sameness), it feels only right that we are finding comfort in what reminds us of our relationship with nature and encapsulates our authentic sense of self.
"After years of minimalism, many homeowners are craving homes that feel lived-in and reflect their personality, much like the self-expressive design of the '70s," founder of Lulu Designs Lindsay Olson told Better Homes & Gardens. That said, people are embracing some of the biggest design elements of the disco era, from curved couches and earth tones to wood paneled walls and groovy textured patterns. Biophilia is an overarching theme, with designers showing us that we can better connect with nature through color, texture, and elements like plants and lighting to bring balance to our inner and outer worlds.
Warm earthy tones
Just as '70s earth tones arose to replace the bright colors of the '60s, they have emerged again to warm our spaces after a decade of Millennial gray. Counteracting the coolness of the aughts, walls are donning mustard, avocado green, burnt orange, and other cozy colors. Matter of fact, brown is a popular color behind today's hottest kitchen design trends, though many earthy tones are also moving in bolder directions. Discussing the earthy vibrancy trend, Linda Hayslett of LH.Designs told Good Housekeeping, "It's color that feels grounded but still has energy, like nature turned up a notch."
Wood paneled walls
For a minute there, everyone was trying to figure out what to do with outdated wood paneled walls, but now they're back, baby! As folks move away from the cookie-cutter ideals of Instagram and lean into personal style, wood walls express our desire to feel more rooted in that. They offer the character and craftsman-style look we covet, and the use of natural materials brings a sense of balance. You might see this appear in thin vertical slats or larger flat panels of rich woods like oak or walnut that subtly and elegantly elevate the space.
Groovy patterns
Rather than sticking with understated minimalism, 2026 has us diving headfirst into the world of whimsy, filling rooms with bold, colorful prints appeasing our inner child. Designer Scott Francis told Forbes how we can apply this look today: "Florals with stripes, antique rugs with patterned upholstery, textiles that speak to each other rather than match perfectly." We're seeing a resurgence of botanical prints,as well as animal and Audubon prints that look stunning, whether you apply peel-and-stick wallpaper or printed fabrics as household accents. Playing around with different patterns, colors, and textures is both so in and so '70s.
Offbeat and personal statement pieces
Individualism flourished in the 1970s, with fashion and design allowing people to express their true and most creative selves. Bold accents and conversation pieces were all the rage. In 2026, society has, once again, started turning its head away from the generic in favor of the original. We want our spaces to feel like reflections of ourselves. This is evidenced by the resurgence of funky light fixtures, moody beaded curtains, uniquely shaped furniture, and show-stopping art. Combined with the maximalist trend making a comeback, each room can feel like a part of your story.
Biophilic vibes
The modern world has become so inextricably linked with technology that it can make nature feel far away. To restore balance and bring comfort to our primal sensibilities, people are leaning more heavily into biophilic design elements. Now, much like in the 70s, that is being done with the use of materials like wood and stone, as well as natural textures, green spaces, and lighting that supports our circadian rhythms. Of course, you can accomplish this with greenery, one reason why we're seeing a very 70s resurgence of folks displaying houseplants in unique ways.
Rattan reimagined
Rattan was a pillar of '70s interior design due to its sustainability, practicality, and relaxed aesthetic. Wicker furniture — like sofas, coffee tables, and club chairs — lent distinct bohemian vibes to indoor spaces like sun rooms and sitting rooms. Folks love it now for the timelessness and texture that ties a room together, incorporating it into mirrors, light fixtures, headboards, and accent pieces. Rattan has become a hot find at thrift stores, meaning you may be able to take advantage of affordable prices on vintage treasures — and everything's better when it has a story behind it.
Curves on curves
During the 1970s, much of the furniture was almost feminine in nature. It was less about hard lines or sharp angles and more about dramatic curves and a sense of plushness. Now, curvy silhouettes have officially re-entered the chat. If you are in the market for the best curvy couch to make a statement in your living room, we say a thousand times yes to that. However, if you're not, you can still bring this element in with things like bulbous lamps and light fixtures, a printed pouf, or a bold coffee table.