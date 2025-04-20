Today's Hot Kitchen Design Trends Prove One Comforting Color Is Here To Stay

Earth tones are a calming influence in our environment and one that is well appreciated in our complicated world. Their revival is aligned with the uptake of popular house styles of the 1970s — plus, bell bottoms and vinyl records anyone? It's true: from clothes to house design, these colors are definitely having a moment. The result is that these eerily reminiscent earthy color palettes are where we are trending today.

Cabinets, countertops, walls, floors, and backsplashes in versions of brown and tans will be popping up all over kitchens, but let's not forget about the appliances either. You used to be able to get a burnt umber stove or an avocado green refrigerator. Luckily, appliances are again available in more colors. The ever-present stainless steel appliances remain, but you may start to see them available in, you guessed it, earth tones — greens, browns, and even dark reds. Samsung's Tuscan Stainless Steel collection has appliances with a graphite appearance and bronze highlights, which look perfect surrounded by rich chocolate or reddish clay hues. But blue-gray and even black ranges and refrigerators can also complement browns and tans as part of a larger color scheme.

If you want to add a pop of brown in the cooking space of your home, it might be worth it to speak to an interior designer about how to add this earthy shade into your kitchen depending on your budget and how much you want to change. From the paint color of the cabinets to the type of countertop material you choose, it's brown that will be dominating design trends.