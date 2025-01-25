Cabinet Color Paint Trends You'll See Everywhere In 2025

With the changing of the year, we often look to initiate change in our own lives. If "new year, new you" seems a bit farfetched or overreaching, how about new year, new cabinets? A refreshing change of pace in the kitchen is sure to give your space its own revitalization while you try and get yourself to hit the gym more regularly. There are some really impressive, gorgeous kitchen cabinet trends that are taking over everywhere this new year.

You won't have to look far for inspiration for creative kitchen color ideas. If you've got redesigning on your mind and want to know what the upcoming cabinet color paint trends are this year, things are looking good for some unexpected, playful colors, like purples, blues, and greens that are done in subtle shades, as well as calming, earthy tones. If you need a refresh, 2025 is the year for you to embrace muted, multi-toned colors and find inventive ways to incorporate them into your space.