Cabinet Color Paint Trends You'll See Everywhere In 2025
With the changing of the year, we often look to initiate change in our own lives. If "new year, new you" seems a bit farfetched or overreaching, how about new year, new cabinets? A refreshing change of pace in the kitchen is sure to give your space its own revitalization while you try and get yourself to hit the gym more regularly. There are some really impressive, gorgeous kitchen cabinet trends that are taking over everywhere this new year.
You won't have to look far for inspiration for creative kitchen color ideas. If you've got redesigning on your mind and want to know what the upcoming cabinet color paint trends are this year, things are looking good for some unexpected, playful colors, like purples, blues, and greens that are done in subtle shades, as well as calming, earthy tones. If you need a refresh, 2025 is the year for you to embrace muted, multi-toned colors and find inventive ways to incorporate them into your space.
2025 will focus on nuanced color choices
Bold colors have been rising in popularity for some time, and are still living up to the hype in 2025. Experts like Hannah Yeo, a marketer for Benjamin Moore, says those colors are still a hit. However, this year people are focusing more on tones that bring a sense of calmness rather than bright, bold choices. Deep purples and blues are a part of this rising trend and combine an interesting, saturated color, with a shade that promotes a sense of ease and relaxation.
Green is another longtime favorite that is often used in the kitchen, and it's not likely to disappear now. The twist on green in 2025 is a turn towards less commonly used shades like olive green rather than the previously popular sage. This particular shade combines both the deep, calming color designers are loving this year — with a hint of those natural, earthy tones.
Pastels are another front runner for cabinet color choice in 2025. As uncertainty of the future looms for many, an increased sense of nostalgia has been taking root. This may be what has been driving some of the pastel colors' popularity in 2025. Blush pink has been a highly sought-after color for its subtle vintage feel.
Natural, earthy tones won't miss in the new year
While striking colors are having their own moment in 2025, so are earth tones. From soft beige to terracotta, these colors are perfect for bringing a natural element into your kitchen. Many interior designers particularly love the way warm, neutral earth tones pair with other natural aspects of the kitchen like wood and stone features.
Joanna Gaines' perfect cabinet paint shade to make basic kitchens look luxe is an example of these earthy shades. Her Magnolia Home choice, Cottage Grove, is an excellent pairing of navy and green that showcases the combination of color, calmness, and natural elements that are dominating 2025.
Chocolate brown and other brown hues are other go-to earthy colors for the new year. These shades of brown pull warmth into your kitchen space while tying in natural elements of the outdoors. Browns can easily be paired with other top 2025 picks like blush pink and jewel tones to create both strikingly modern and timelessly elegant kitchens.