Joanna Gaines Has The Perfect Cabinet Paint Shade To Make A Basic Kitchen Look Luxe

The much-adored Joanna Gaines has once again come up with a home design product you're sure to love. She's touting a new paint color, Cottage Grove, from her Castle Collection as the perfect way to add that expensive feel to your kitchen cabinets. A full kitchen remodel is often much too costly but using a color like Cottage Grove is a great way to refresh your space and get the luxe kitchen of your dreams without the exorbitant cost.

Cottage Grove is a combination of navy and green, with each color popping out in different types of lighting. The dynamic paint allows the color to look striking, yet homey. The dark hue of both the green and blue tones create a very calming effect that is perfect for a kitchen gathering space. To balance the dark, Gaines chose the much lighter Castle Cream (also from her Castle Collection), as the paint color on her walls. The contrasting yet complementary colors make for a dramatic visual, creating a space of high interest.