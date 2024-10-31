Joanna Gaines Has The Perfect Cabinet Paint Shade To Make A Basic Kitchen Look Luxe
The much-adored Joanna Gaines has once again come up with a home design product you're sure to love. She's touting a new paint color, Cottage Grove, from her Castle Collection as the perfect way to add that expensive feel to your kitchen cabinets. A full kitchen remodel is often much too costly but using a color like Cottage Grove is a great way to refresh your space and get the luxe kitchen of your dreams without the exorbitant cost.
Cottage Grove is a combination of navy and green, with each color popping out in different types of lighting. The dynamic paint allows the color to look striking, yet homey. The dark hue of both the green and blue tones create a very calming effect that is perfect for a kitchen gathering space. To balance the dark, Gaines chose the much lighter Castle Cream (also from her Castle Collection), as the paint color on her walls. The contrasting yet complementary colors make for a dramatic visual, creating a space of high interest.
How dark hues create a calm, elevated space
One of the things that makes paint like Cottage Grove garner that high price tag is their multitone color. Two-tone paint shades like this one are beloved because of their dynamic ability to create a space of duality, which means these colors can feel elegant without being cold and lifeless, inspiring a feeling of relaxation. The different tones give your kitchen that expensive feel. But don't worry, though, color tinting your own paints is something you can achieve yourself for much less than a custom paint job, no matter what your existing cabinets or walls look like.
As you plan your luxe remodel, consider different painted kitchen cabinet ideas that will refresh your space. Moody and dramatic colors like emerald green or slate gray will give you a similar vibe to Gaines' Cottage Grove paint. Implement areas of lighter color to balance the moody tones of your cabinets like she did with her wall paint. These professional-looking color choices can be easily matched in your own kitchen to create a space that feels like it was expertly designed for a fraction of the cost.
How to incorporate dark colors in your kitchen
You can choose to go big or go small when implementing Gaines' effortlessly luxe kitchen aesthetic. If you're up for the dramatic, then paint your kitchen walls or cabinets in a dark, bold color. If going dark in large swaths makes you too nervous, you can consider a lighter shade for the bigger areas and use the darker tones for smaller areas like trim. If you are looking for a more middle-of-the-road approach, a dark and moody island that contrasts in color from the rest of the kitchen might be the perfect choice.
Big or small, these dark shades will elevate the space and make any kitchen feel expensive. To capitalize on the extravagance, you can install new cabinet hardware to really make the whole space shine or get new kitchen appliances or cookware sets in the same color that contrast or match the paint colors. Brass drawer pulls in particular are a great option to complement your dark colors and tie in a timeless, elegant design.