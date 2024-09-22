The Gorgeous Cabinet Color Trend That's Taking Over Kitchens Everywhere

If you want to paint your kitchen cabinets blue, choose the shade with intention. Dark blues tend to work very well and create a striking contrast against lighter neutral tones such as white. Deep navy is a great starting point when evaluating your options. Teal is another fantastic choice that can help your cabinets make a real statement. On the other hand, lighter blues are also worth your consideration if you don't want to veer too far from traditional, light-colored white or cream kitchen cabinet colors. Consider pairing either dark or light blue cabinets with white, gray, or natural wood tones for a modern and striking color scheme.

There are also plenty of excellent shades of green to choose from to design the modern kitchen of your dreams. Deep, dark shades of green should be paired with colors that provide a strong contrast, such as cream or white. Emerald is a particularly attractive choice that many homeowners choose for the kitchen. Olive shades are also popular choices and can help your kitchen achieve a great look in your kitchen. Lighter greens are worth a look too: Consider bringing a light sage green or a mint shade of green into your kitchen to bring a new dimension of color to the space.

Fortunately, there are many different shades of blue and green to choose from, so you're sure to find one that's the perfect fit for your preferences. Either way, know that by choosing these colors, you're taking part in an exciting trend that's currently rocking kitchens everywhere.