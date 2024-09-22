The Gorgeous Cabinet Color Trend That's Taking Over Kitchens Everywhere
When it comes to kitchens, white and other neutral tones have been on top for a long time. These colors remain great options if you're trying to choose cabinet colors today, but there's change in the air. Many homeowners have started to become bored with "safe" choices such as these and are becoming a bit more daring.
Enter: Blue and green cabinets. As two of top 15 cabinet colors for your everyday kitchen, both blue and green give your kitchen a stunning appearance that truly stands out from your parents' and grandparents' kitchens. Once you've embraced these colors for your cabinets, you don't have to stop there: You can also use them for small accessories, appliances, a kitchen backsplash, and more. Especially if they are matched with a neutral — you know, to calm things down a bit — these colors can bring a striking appearance to your contemporary kitchen space. And really, it's no wonder that these two particular colors have become so popular, considering how multifaceted each of them can be.
The endless range of blue and green shades that go well with kitchen cabinets
If you want to paint your kitchen cabinets blue, choose the shade with intention. Dark blues tend to work very well and create a striking contrast against lighter neutral tones such as white. Deep navy is a great starting point when evaluating your options. Teal is another fantastic choice that can help your cabinets make a real statement. On the other hand, lighter blues are also worth your consideration if you don't want to veer too far from traditional, light-colored white or cream kitchen cabinet colors. Consider pairing either dark or light blue cabinets with white, gray, or natural wood tones for a modern and striking color scheme.
There are also plenty of excellent shades of green to choose from to design the modern kitchen of your dreams. Deep, dark shades of green should be paired with colors that provide a strong contrast, such as cream or white. Emerald is a particularly attractive choice that many homeowners choose for the kitchen. Olive shades are also popular choices and can help your kitchen achieve a great look in your kitchen. Lighter greens are worth a look too: Consider bringing a light sage green or a mint shade of green into your kitchen to bring a new dimension of color to the space.
Fortunately, there are many different shades of blue and green to choose from, so you're sure to find one that's the perfect fit for your preferences. Either way, know that by choosing these colors, you're taking part in an exciting trend that's currently rocking kitchens everywhere.