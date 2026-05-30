Skip Costco & IKEA: Consumer Reports Names The Highest-Rated Place To Buy A Mattress
A good mattress is so important to a good night's sleep. When you're shopping for this bedroom purchase, a good retailer can be just as important as the mattress itself. After all, choosing the right mattress is a bit of a Goldilocks process, with a range of preferences. Who you buy your mattress from determines the shopping, returns, or exchange process while you search for the just-right model. With these factors in mind and more, Consumer Reports ran a survey to find the best mattress retailer, gathering data from nearly 10,000 members who bought a mattress in 2024 or early 2025. According to their members, The Original Mattress Factory is the best place to buy a mattress.
Consumer Reports surveyed members about the mattress selection, price, delivery experience, website usability, and sales and customer service support across 26 online and in-person companies to get a wider picture of the mattress-buying experience. The Original Mattress Factory was rated very highly, earning a Consumer Reports recommendation (alongside just two others — a small percentage of the 26 companies they rated).
The Original Mattress Factory is the highest-rated mattress retailer
The Original Mattress Factory has over 100 brick-and-mortar stores and 12 factories. In a 2025 Consumer Reports survey, they found the percentage of online mattress purchases was at its lowest since 2018. With the majority of shoppers opting for an in-person visit, it can't hurt to have over 100 locations right now. According to the CR survey, the Original Mattress Factory scored excellent ratings in service, customer support, selection, and cleanliness of floor models. Customers were also happy with the mattress prices and delivery service. For those who can't visit a store, the retailer delivers mattresses throughout the continental U.S.
The Original Mattress Factory does not accept returns or offer full refunds, so its return policy is less lenient than some other companies. Instead, the retailer has a 365-day Comfort and Size Change policy that allows customers to make a one-time reselection of their mattress, with a 25% fee of the less expensive mattress. The retailer will take the mattress for disposal or donation, or you can dispose of the mattress yourself by donating it and then forwarding them the proof. Despite this less-forgiving return policy (some other brands offer risk-free sleep trials with full refunds), survey participants still rated the retailer highly. If you're on the market for a mattress, once you have your new bed, avoid these ways you might be ruining your mattress to keep it in good shape.