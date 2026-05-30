Skip Costco & IKEA: Consumer Reports Names The Highest-Rated Place To Buy A Mattress

The Original Mattress Factory has over 100 brick-and-mortar stores and 12 factories. In a 2025 Consumer Reports survey, they found the percentage of online mattress purchases was at its lowest since 2018. With the majority of shoppers opting for an in-person visit, it can't hurt to have over 100 locations right now. According to the CR survey, the Original Mattress Factory scored excellent ratings in service, customer support, selection, and cleanliness of floor models. Customers were also happy with the mattress prices and delivery service. For those who can't visit a store, the retailer delivers mattresses throughout the continental U.S.

The Original Mattress Factory does not accept returns or offer full refunds, so its return policy is less lenient than some other companies. Instead, the retailer has a 365-day Comfort and Size Change policy that allows customers to make a one-time reselection of their mattress, with a 25% fee of the less expensive mattress. The retailer will take the mattress for disposal or donation, or you can dispose of the mattress yourself by donating it and then forwarding them the proof. Despite this less-forgiving return policy (some other brands offer risk-free sleep trials with full refunds), survey participants still rated the retailer highly. If you're on the market for a mattress, once you have your new bed, avoid these ways you might be ruining your mattress to keep it in good shape.