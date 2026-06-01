This Genius Pool Noodle DIY Takes A Worn-Down Thrifted Chair From Trash To Treasure

That old chair you just saw in the back corner of the thrift store may be worn out, but you've got just the place for it, and you can have it for a song. When a sweet deal like this is staring you in the face, it's a great time to take a tip from TikToker ericadoesitherself and put your DIY skills to work, and with some upholstery fabric, hot-melt glue, staples, scissors, a knife or saw, and pool noodles, you can turn this lemon into lemonade. Light and spongy pool noodles have many alternative uses around the home and garden, and they're perfect for making an old chair more cushy and comfortable.

This hack can work for a dining or accent chair with a hard back — the back can be solid or open, and it can be curved or straight. If the chair has a hard seat, you can also use pool noodles to add cushioning to that to make it more comfortable. It's a great way to salvage a broken wicker seat without having to make a whole new one.

Besides the pool noodles themselves, you'll need a backing to which you can stick them. A piece of hardboard is ideal for a straight-back chair or a seat, while thin foam padding underneath works well for a chair with a curved back. Hot glue works on both of these materials as well as many others.