11 Genius Pool Noodle Hacks That Are Game Changers For Your Garden And Yard

Since their invention in the '80s, pool noodles have become a staple for anyone who owns a swimming pool. Now, these colorful toys you loved as a child are just as useful as ever, though you may be surprised to learn everything you can do with them. Although they may seem like they're just strips of foam, these floaties can solve several yard and garden issues. Whether you want inexpensive DIY plant-growing hacks, added comfort to your gardening tasks, or want to make growing plants even easier, there's a pool noodle hack for you to try.

There are several attributes of pool noodles that have made them a go-to product for several yard and gardening upgrades. These neon tubes are made from a plasticky foam material, so they're incredibly lightweight, waterproof, and pretty cushy. They bend without breaking and are easy to manipulate, yet they're sturdy enough to hold their shape under pressure. Plus, you can't forget how inexpensive they are. As the weather warms up, pool noodles hit the shelves at nearly every store and can even be found at dollar stores for only a buck-twenty-five. If you have some old sun-dried noodles taking up storage space, don't toss them out just yet. Plastic can stick around for hundreds of years, clogging up landfills and oceans. Believe it or not, those old noodles have some life left in them, and they're perfectly fine for many of the garden upcycles below.