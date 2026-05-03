The IKEA KALLAX Hack That Makes It Look Like Vintage Furniture

Assembling the cabinet takes work. Start by prying off the elevated panels at the foot of the cabinet to make room for the four feet, which are installed with two pilot holes and wood glue. Install the cabinet panels and sand down the entire unit with 20-grit sandpaper before painting it over in the driftwood color. Let it dry for at least 30 minutes. It may take up to three coats for full coverage.

Once it's dry, add the four smaller panels to each cabinet front with glue and screws. Use a dry brush to coat the entire design with the liquorice-colored paint. Wait another 30 minutes before pulling out a sander to give the piece a naturally aged look. Make sure you know how to make wood furniture look antique by properly sanding the edges and not overdoing it. Add a top coat, like Minwax Polycrylic Protective Finish in matte, to preserve the finished look and keep the distressed paint from flaking off.

The last step is adding the vintage handles and label inserts, according to the manufacturer's instructions, and the cabinet is finished and ready to style. This piece fits seamlessly in rooms with dark furniture and similar bronze-colored accents. The cabinet is stylish enough to leave as is, or you can dress it up with other 20th-century-inspired decor. Try decorating it with 1980s thrift store finds everyone wants in their home like retro lamps, or add potted plants and hardback, old-fashioned books.