Transform An IKEA HAVSTA Cabinet Into A Vintage-Inspired Beauty
A handful of once-outdated design trends are making a surprisingly stylish comeback. If you've been looking for the perfect way to add some vintage flair to your home, or are a fan of mixing modern and antique furniture, this IKEA hack could be just what you need. Traditional aspects of home design have been experiencing a big resurgence in popularity. One design choice in particular that homeowners have a renewed interest in is craftsman-style furniture. Fast furniture, with its more universal and bland design, is being overthrown by pieces with unique, hand-crafted features. Unfortunately, these types of furniture often come with a hefty price tag. For those of us more budget-minded, IKEA's HAVSTA cabinet can be transformed into an excellent dupe for antique furniture with some easily added embellishments.
To create your mock vintage wardrobe, you'll need an IKEA HAVSTA cabinet, some wood appliques, rubber weatherseal, glue, and your choice of antique-style doorknobs or handles. Aside from the cabinet, the other items can be ordered inexpensively from Amazon. You'll just need a few dedicated minutes to add these touches to your HAVSTA cabinet to transform it into a unique piece of furniture full of character and old-world charm.
Add old-world charm to any space with this project
Unsurprisingly, IKEA has a variety of items that will work for this project. TikToker @tylersdoubt uses the white HAVSTA cabinet with a base, but there are other styles in different colors that would work as well. Once you've made your selection, assemble your cabinet per IKEA's instructions. Next, use wood rococo-style appliques, such as Coloch Wood Appliques, to turn this modern, sleek cabinet into a wardrobe with vintage vibes. Before applying your appliques, paint them white, then glue them on each corner of the wardrobe and near the knobs. After gluing your appliques, use white rubber weatherseal to make faux panels in the middle of both doors and add it along the seams for a more finished look. That's it: You've now got the perfect timeless vintage decor for any room in the house!
Use this affordable hack to create a space that's comfortable, lived-in, and full of vintage charm. In addition to browsing different IKEA cabinets, you can check out different applique styles. There are some that include beautiful floral additions, like the roses in this Yalikop Wood Applique set. Lastly, your vintage doorknobs will tie the piece together. You can use ornate crystal doorknobs like Ceymio Antique Brass Cabinet Knobs, or a more subtle option like Newliplace Glass Knobs. And don't be afraid to use this opportunity to mix metals in your space. Mixing metals in home decor is a great way to blend the old and new and create a rich design.