Transform An IKEA HAVSTA Cabinet Into A Vintage-Inspired Beauty

Unsurprisingly, IKEA has a variety of items that will work for this project. TikToker @tylersdoubt uses the white HAVSTA cabinet with a base, but there are other styles in different colors that would work as well. Once you've made your selection, assemble your cabinet per IKEA's instructions. Next, use wood rococo-style appliques, such as Coloch Wood Appliques, to turn this modern, sleek cabinet into a wardrobe with vintage vibes. Before applying your appliques, paint them white, then glue them on each corner of the wardrobe and near the knobs. After gluing your appliques, use white rubber weatherseal to make faux panels in the middle of both doors and add it along the seams for a more finished look. That's it: You've now got the perfect timeless vintage decor for any room in the house!

Use this affordable hack to create a space that's comfortable, lived-in, and full of vintage charm. In addition to browsing different IKEA cabinets, you can check out different applique styles. There are some that include beautiful floral additions, like the roses in this Yalikop Wood Applique set. Lastly, your vintage doorknobs will tie the piece together. You can use ornate crystal doorknobs like Ceymio Antique Brass Cabinet Knobs, or a more subtle option like Newliplace Glass Knobs. And don't be afraid to use this opportunity to mix metals in your space. Mixing metals in home decor is a great way to blend the old and new and create a rich design.