Everyone Had Them In Their '80s Living Room — Now They're Making A 2026 Comeback

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Home decor trends are often cyclical. Currently, the accessory that once dominated 1980s living rooms and is having a major comeback in 2026 is couch pillows with a twist! "Throw pillows with tassels and fringes have become popular, be it a contrast fringe or in the same shade," designer Mugdha Girish Uma told The Spruce. "It just adds a little bit of a glam touch to the pillows." This touch of glamor is consistent with the overall aesthetic of the '80s, where bright colors and bold silhouettes dominated both fashion and home design.

This daring look has regained plenty of popularity in recent years, as trends have shifted away from showroom-chic, minimalist spaces and towards more maximalist living rooms that actually look lived-in. Throw pillows with tassels and fringe are a fun, quick way to add a lot of personality to your home without much work. It's just enough texture to be fun, but not enough to be overwhelming. That is, modern iterations of this '80s design don't carry the potential for any residual tackiness from the era. "Fringe doesn't have to be this gaudy, over-the-top design element," artist Analuisa Corrigan told Architectural Digest, later adding, "redefining the way that it's used and almost leaning into its practicality again is a cool way to look at it now."