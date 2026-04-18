This '80s Decor Trend Is Returning Stronger Than Ever In 2026

From shoulder pads to sofas, bigger was definitely better in the 1980s. Although we're never going back to orange oak trim or mirrored closet doors, there is one retro decor trend that experts say will return stronger than ever in 2026. Botanicals are back. Maybe it's because everyone is fed up with cookie-cutter minimalism. Or perhaps it's the way biophilic design makes us feel better in our homes. Either way, expect to see plenty of tropical prints this year.

To understand what's driving interior design straight to Palm Beach, Hunker spoke with Troy Rivington, co-founder of Rivington Marx Interiors. During his exclusive interview, the expert said the trend represents a major culture shift. "The style associated with '80s Palm Beach — from the use of leaf-like banana print wallpaper to rattan furniture and lush botanical wallpapers — is making a big comeback right now ... People want more personality, energy, and joy in their interiors. It is my strong feeling that this trend will prevail for at least several years to come, because it has been redefined for our time," he explained.

It's not the only vintage '80s decor everyone is snatching up again. According to Rivington, lacquered furniture, bold jewel tones, and mixing metals are all coming back into style. Other design experts say you can also expect to see lots of Murano glass and curvaceous furniture this year. Pattern mixing is also on the rise. "I see homeowners embracing the idea of multiple patterns — layering geometrics, florals, and stripes without restraint as was popular in the '80s," Rivington predicted.