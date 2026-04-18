This '80s Decor Trend Is Returning Stronger Than Ever In 2026
From shoulder pads to sofas, bigger was definitely better in the 1980s. Although we're never going back to orange oak trim or mirrored closet doors, there is one retro decor trend that experts say will return stronger than ever in 2026. Botanicals are back. Maybe it's because everyone is fed up with cookie-cutter minimalism. Or perhaps it's the way biophilic design makes us feel better in our homes. Either way, expect to see plenty of tropical prints this year.
To understand what's driving interior design straight to Palm Beach, Hunker spoke with Troy Rivington, co-founder of Rivington Marx Interiors. During his exclusive interview, the expert said the trend represents a major culture shift. "The style associated with '80s Palm Beach — from the use of leaf-like banana print wallpaper to rattan furniture and lush botanical wallpapers — is making a big comeback right now ... People want more personality, energy, and joy in their interiors. It is my strong feeling that this trend will prevail for at least several years to come, because it has been redefined for our time," he explained.
It's not the only vintage '80s decor everyone is snatching up again. According to Rivington, lacquered furniture, bold jewel tones, and mixing metals are all coming back into style. Other design experts say you can also expect to see lots of Murano glass and curvaceous furniture this year. Pattern mixing is also on the rise. "I see homeowners embracing the idea of multiple patterns — layering geometrics, florals, and stripes without restraint as was popular in the '80s," Rivington predicted.
Oversized palm prints are optimistic and contemporary
As 2026 continues to get underway, the world often seems more complicated, and even frightening, by the day. During his exclusive interview with Hunker, Troy Rivington said something fascinating about why so many homeowners are embracing tropical motifs right now. "What's deeply appealing is the optimism of it. Tropical prints and leafy motifs create an instant sense of escape and warmth," he explained. The expert isn't alone in this thinking. In a survey of top designers by 1stDibs, the company acknowledged that cultural undercurrents influence design choices, before sharing that floral and botanicals remain the most popular motifs in 2026.
Although you could simply cover your space in oversized palm wallpaper, Rivington offered a word of advice: restraint. "The key is to treat the tropical motif as the star and let everything else support it. If you're committing to a bold palm leaf wallpaper, keep furniture clean-lined in solid complementary tones," he suggested. He agreed with other experts who suggest introducing a bold tropical print on a single accent piece instead of covering your entire room for a more contemporary take.
If you're eager to embrace the look but still aren't sure where to start, keep the color palette controlled and try big prints in smaller spaces. "A powder room, entryway, or sunroom are perfect low-risk spaces to experiment first — contained, high-impact moments that don't overwhelm the entire home," Rivington said. That approach also makes it more affordable to hang higher-priced wallpapers, like the lush and dreamy "Exotic Eden" from Rebel Walls.
Use natural materials to keep vintage tropical prints from feeling dated
Nailing the '80s Palm Beach decor trend without making your home look dated can be challenging. According to Troy Rivington, there's one easy way to keep oversized palm prints elevated. "My top tip is to ground it with natural materials — rattan, jute, linen, and woven textures speak the same visual language as botanical prints and prevent the look from feeling like a theme park," he told Hunker during his exclusive interview. The design expert loves the look of unlacquered brass fixtures with this look, so you may want to keep an eye out for retro '80s statement lamps (the thrift store find everyone wants in their home).
You should also let the color of your chosen palm print set the tone for everything else in the room. A saturated green print or a soft golden hued one will demand totally different furniture and accessories. "Keep your color story tight, pulling just two to three tones directly from the print itself," Rivington advised.
The design expert also said there are some rooms where the look just won't work, including uber-contemporary spaces with low ceilings or minimal natural light. Rivington also cautioned that '80s vintage tropical prints may be making a comeback, but that doesn't mean they're right for everyone. "If you're forcing yourself to love it simply because it's trending, your discomfort will show in the execution. No trend is worth living with if it doesn't genuinely feel like you," he added.