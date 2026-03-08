The Vintage '80s Decor Item Everyone Is Snatching Up At Thrift Stores Again
Decor trends of old resurface from time to time, and now it appears to be the rebirth of the birds, with many taking to social media to show off their thrift store finds. The feathery trend grew popular in the 1980s, with hints of country goose, kitchen chickens, and mantelpiece mallards, but bird decor has been around for as long as humans can remember. In fact, in 2011, a 12,000-year-old piece of "Paleolithic rock art" was found featuring drawings of birds. Birds — whether roosters, geese, or doves – symbolize many things, including freedom, new beginnings, and good fortune. Pair that with the rise of country-style interiors in the '80s as well as the desire to connect with the outdoors, and it's no surprise that bird-themed homeware was everywhere back then.
Fast forward to today, this once-outdated decor is making a surprisingly stylish comeback for similar reasons. The beaked critter trend connects with what we know about biophilic decor, the design aesthetic that involves bringing the outdoors indoors. And with so many Americans loving to watch and feed birds, everyone seems to be snatching up bird decor again. There's also something nostalgic about revisiting furnishings from the past. Maybe it reminds you of the swan carved into your Grandma's rocking chair or the rooster potholder your mom had when you were young. Whatever the cause, friendly fowl are making waves in thrift stores, and if you've ever wanted a wooden duck on your desk, the time is now.
Styling your thrifted '80s bird collection
Finding bird decor isn't difficult — styling it is another story. To enjoy the trend without losing the aesthetic you've painstakingly developed, simply customize your thrifted treasures to match your style. If you've got a farmhouse aesthetic, goose salt and pepper shakers in the kitchen won't go amiss. If your style is chic and modern, consider grabbing black spray paint, such as Rust-Oleum's Painter's Touch Ultra Matte, and a metallic wax, like the Amaco Rub 'n Buff in Grecian Gold. Roll up your sleeves and give the bird a coat of black, then brush on the gold for an elegant addition to a bookshelf or the bathroom countertop. Indeed, you can embrace this '80s decor trend without being so obvious about it.
Another way to sprinkle in some feathered finds is through your dishware. They might not be on display every day, but when you have guests for dinner, a few thrifted plates featuring roosters add whimsy to the table. Alternatively, you could mix in some new finds with the old. Just because everyone owned it in the '80s and it's a popular thrift store find doesn't mean your decor has to look dated. Modern bird-themed accents like the Oiulo Silver Swan Utensil Holders make a glamorous addition to the dining room. With this piece, forks and spoons sit inside and flare out like tail feathers on the shiny swan stand. Feel free to make this trending thrift store revival your own and enjoy the nostalgic, nature-inspired vibe it brings to your home.