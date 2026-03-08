The Vintage '80s Decor Item Everyone Is Snatching Up At Thrift Stores Again

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Decor trends of old resurface from time to time, and now it appears to be the rebirth of the birds, with many taking to social media to show off their thrift store finds. The feathery trend grew popular in the 1980s, with hints of country goose, kitchen chickens, and mantelpiece mallards, but bird decor has been around for as long as humans can remember. In fact, in 2011, a 12,000-year-old piece of "Paleolithic rock art" was found featuring drawings of birds. Birds — whether roosters, geese, or doves – symbolize many things, including freedom, new beginnings, and good fortune. Pair that with the rise of country-style interiors in the '80s as well as the desire to connect with the outdoors, and it's no surprise that bird-themed homeware was everywhere back then.

Fast forward to today, this once-outdated decor is making a surprisingly stylish comeback for similar reasons. The beaked critter trend connects with what we know about biophilic decor, the design aesthetic that involves bringing the outdoors indoors. And with so many Americans loving to watch and feed birds, everyone seems to be snatching up bird decor again. There's also something nostalgic about revisiting furnishings from the past. Maybe it reminds you of the swan carved into your Grandma's rocking chair or the rooster potholder your mom had when you were young. Whatever the cause, friendly fowl are making waves in thrift stores, and if you've ever wanted a wooden duck on your desk, the time is now.